BREAKING: Killingsworth chosen as JSU’s new president

062320_JSU Board meeting_016 tp.jpg

Dr. Don Killingsworth is all smiles during the meeting before his face covering went on. The JSU Board of Trustees held a special called meeting Tuesday morning in order to name Dr. Don Killingsworth as the 13th president at Jacksonville State. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

The Jacksonville State University board of trustees appointed Don Killingsworth Jr. as the school’s 13th president on Tuesday morning.

Killingsworth had served as JSU’s acting president since October, following the departure of former president John Beehler.

Killingsworth said at Friday’s emergency called meeting he felt humbled and excited to be appointed. He thanked his wife and two children for their continuous support.

“Great things are ahead of us,” he said.

According to a news release from the school, Killingsworth earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from JSU and began working at the school in 2002.

Killingsworth said after the meeting his main focus as president will be to see more students graduate.

“They come here wanting to better themselves. We still have a lot of first-generation college students in our area,” Killingsworth said. “And when they do complete a degree, it does change their lives.”

He said he also wanted to ensure that the school’s enrollment continues to increase.

Board member Tony Smoke, who led a committee to assess Killingsworth’s performance as acting president, said he’d gotten positive reviews based on the school’s finances, enrollment, campus morale, reputation and response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the committee met with Killingsworth last week, Smoke said, the meeting went well.

Board chairman Randall Jones said 2020 has been a challenging year due to the pandemic and “social unrest,” but Killingsworth has risen to the occasion.

“Don has had a seven-month job interview,” Jones said. “Based on the comments from the community and the state, Don has passed with flying colors.”

Smoke said after the meeting that Killingsworth’s people skills, financial skills and ability to boost enrollment stood out to him.h.

He said the trustees held an emergency meeting to appoint Killingsworth, instead of waiting until next month’s regularly scheduled meeting, because they wanted the decision made as soon as possible.

