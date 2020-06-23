BREAKING: Killingsworth chosen as JSU’s new president

Dr. Don Killingsworth is all smiles during the meeting before his face covering went on. The JSU Board of Trustees held a special called meeting Tuesday morning in order to name Dr. Don Killingsworth as the 13th president at Jacksonville State. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Hear an interview with then-acting JSU President Don Killingsworth in April on the Star Talk podcast with The Anniston Star's Phillip Tutor.
Killingsworth said after the meeting his main focus as president will be to see more students graduate.
“They come here wanting to better themselves. We still have a lot of first-generation college students in our area,” Killingsworth said. “And when they do complete a degree, it does change their lives.”
He said he also wanted to ensure that the school’s enrollment continues to increase.
Board member Tony Smoke, who led a committee to assess Killingsworth’s performance as acting president, said he’d gotten positive reviews based on the school’s finances, enrollment, campus morale, reputation and response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the committee met with Killingsworth last week, Smoke said, the meeting went well.
