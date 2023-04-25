 Skip to main content
Bradbury named OHS director of bands

OXFORD — A former assistant band director for Oxford High School is coming back to campus to take a step up the career ladder.

Bryan Bradbury, currently director of bands at Central High School of Clay County in Lineville, has accepted the position of OHS director of bands and will begin his 12th year in music education by leading the “Sound of Champions.”

Bryan Bradbury

