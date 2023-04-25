Bradbury named OHS director of bands

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — A former assistant band director for Oxford High School is coming back to campus to take a step up the career ladder.
Bryan Bradbury, currently director of bands at Central High School of Clay County in Lineville, has accepted the position of OHS director of bands and will begin his 12th year in music education by leading the “Sound of Champions.”
“Our goal was to find the right person and the right fit for the band program. We definitely found that in Bryan Bradbury,” said Oxford Principal Heath Harmon. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge, enthusiasm and energy. I know Bryan will continue to build upon the excellence that is here and ensure that our students maximize their potential.”
The position became vacant in mid-March as the school began looking to expand its fine arts and performance arts programs.
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley expressed her appreciation to current director David McDaniel, who has led the program for the last decade. McDaniel earned his bachelor’s degree in instrumental music from Jacksonville State University in 1986.
“As we expand the fine arts and performance arts programs, our fine arts staff will be able to offer a variety of opportunities,” Stanley said. “Mr. McDaniel has had many years of success and still has much to contribute. We hope he remains a part of furthering fine arts at Oxford.”
In a statement to The Anniston Star, McDaniel said he was “very proud” of his work with the OHS band during his past ten years on the podium.
“It has been an honor to teach the students instrumental music and I’ll cherish the memories of their dedication to the performing arts,” McDaniel said. “All successes are largely due to the tremendous efforts of the band students and their parents. I thank the Oxford community for their staunch support of the Oxford band program.”
Bradbury has been the director of bands of the Clay Central Marching Volunteers for the last four years in Lineville.
Prior to his tenure at Clay Central, Bradbury was the band director at Oxford Middle School and assisted the Oxford High School band for seven years.
Bradbury completed his undergraduate degree in Music Education from Auburn University. In 2020, he completed his master’s degree in music from Eastern Kentucky University.
During his time at Auburn, he was a part of the Auburn University Marching Band, the Auburn Pep Band and multiple large and small group ensembles. Bradbury is a member of the National Association for Music Education, National Band Association, Alabama Bandmasters Association and Calhoun County Band Directors Association.
Throughout his career, Bradbury’s ensembles have earned superior ratings at the state level at both the middle school and high school levels.
Marching bands under his direction have been successful each year winning best in class and/or superior ratings at competitions. Members of the Marching Volunteers most recently participated in the STARS Parade at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.
“We are excited to have Bryan rejoin the Oxford family,” Stankey said. “He’s a familiar face to our students and band program, and we have experienced the energy that he will bring to the Sound of Champions band. His passion for band is contagious. We look forward to seeing what he has in store.”
Bradbury currently resides in Anniston with his wife Kathryn Bradbury and their two-year-old son Roman.