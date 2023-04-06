 Skip to main content
Bill would require financial literacy course to graduate high school

High School students in Alabama would be required to take a financial literacy course to graduate under a proposal in the Legislature.

Sponsored by Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, House Bill 164 would require public school students to complete a course on personal financial literacy and money management and pass a standardized assessment before high school graduation. The bill was approved in the House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday.