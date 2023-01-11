 Skip to main content
Bill will increase school principal pay, professional development

MONTGOMERY — Sen. Arthur Orr says for years, he’s been told principals are the backbone of schools and essential to the education children receive.

In the upcoming legislative session, Orr, R-Decatur, will file a bill that will pay principals and assistant principals more and develop a pipeline for professional development for the administrators.