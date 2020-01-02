Ayers campus to start spring semester with new classrooms

Come next week, there will be a little more space for English composition and world history at the heart of one of Anniston’s industrial districts.
Gadsden State Community College’s Ayers Campus, tucked away among the warehouses on Coleman Road, will begin the spring semester next week with a new 150-person lecture hall and a half-dozen new classrooms, part of a $3.85 million expansion to one of its campus buildings.
“We were pretty much running out of space, so this comes along just in time,” said Pam Johnson, dean of institutional effectiveness at the Ayers campus.
State education officials three years ago approved the expansion, one of several building projects Gadsden State planned to complete through a $25 million bond issue. The Ayers campus, with about 1,200 students, is the Anniston branch of the Gadsden-based two-year college. Formerly the independent Ayers State Technical College, the Anniston campus trains skilled workers in a wide variety of technical fields, from welding to nursing.
The new wing, however, will mostly be used for general education classes — core courses such as English and history. Those courses are part of any degree from Gadsden State, and many students complete those courses at Ayers before transferring to four-year colleges.
Ayers campus officials say the new classrooms will make room for more technical classes in older buildings. Some of those classes are in high demand, because their graduates are in high demand.
“People call all the time and say, can you give me a machinist,” Johnson said. “Well, I can’t give you a machinist, because they’re already employed as soon as they finish here.”
Unemployment in Calhoun County is under 3 percent, not far from historic lows. Local employers have openly worried about a shortage of workers in technical fields and public officials in recent years have often spoken about a need for more “workforce development,” policy-speak for training of skilled workers for mostly industrial jobs.
Ayers campus director Michele Conger said the campus has seen strong interest in programs such as welding. But the skilled-worker shortage hasn’t had quite as direct an effect on enrollment as one might expect. The campus is still down from its peak enrollment of about 1,800 in the years immediately after the Great Recession, when unemployment was high and many young people opted for school instead of directly entering the job market.
The 21,000-square-foot classroom expansion will help the college offset any loss of space due to the closure of the college’s McClellan campus. The college had been holding classes in a building Jacksonville State University owned on the former Army base — in exchange for JSU’s use of a building on the Gadsden State campus in Gadsden. JSU’s trustees decided last year to end that agreement, citing low use of both the McClellan and Gadsden sites.
Johnson said the McClellan campus had steadily declining enrollment, and was difficult for students to get to in its early years before the completion of Veterans Parkway.
“In the end, you go with economies of scale,” she said.
The classroom extension includes an area that can double as a campus tornado shelter, with windows that can be shuttered. Johnson and Conger said they’re glad the shelter area includes the building’s restrooms, which is likely to make sheltering more convenient.
Johnson said the building was completed during the fall semester, with some faculty moving into new offices over the Thanksgiving break and a few teachers holding classes in the new classrooms in December. The official ribbon-cutting will be headed next week, a few days before the new semester.
Classes begin Jan. 10.