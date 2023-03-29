 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Power to fight back

Awareness event at JSU teaches about safe relationships, sexual security

Group photo

Jacksonville State University students, faculty, and staff host several speakers in a sexual assault awareness event. Photographed here, Bethany Bible, Allison Nessler, Katie Bohannon, Katie Montgomery, Brianna Eads, Leah Gunn, Penny Billings, “Big Daddy,” and Jasmin Nunez sport the T-shirt that was given out at Wednesday’s event. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE A Jacksonville State University campus event Wednesday brought both attention to the problem of sexual assault and hope in the form of knowledge to fight back against it. 

Appropriately titled “Reclaim Your Power,” the event featured several speakers and activities geared toward emboldening men and women who have been or could become victims of sexual assault. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.