APD announces new youth mentorship program

Anniston police are starting up a new mentorship and training program for teens who are interested in law enforcement careers.
Beginning in June, APD will host what it is calling the “Youth Explorer and Service Program” (YES) for high school students age 16 and up that will consist of an 8-week curriculum where the teens will attend courses one day a week.
“Laws and procedures, physical fitness, firearms safety, ride-alongs with the different APD divisions, and two field trips,” are part of the course curriculum, according to APD’s announcement of the program Thursday.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles told The Anniston Star that the idea for the program came about as a collaboration between him and his team. Lt. Brett Lloyd had heard about similar programs while attending the National Police Academy. At the same time, Bowles and his captain attended a law enforcement conference, he said, where they brainstormed ideas.
Bowles said he came up with a mentorship program where each officer would take an vested interest in a prospective cadet’s life — something that goes beyond just an 8-week, once-a-week program.
“They know the parents. They know each other. They get close with this person in law enforcement and it kind of brings them in and then when they’re old enough, ready to make that decision we can hopefully get them to apply with us. But if not, somewhere else or go on to their college major,” Bowles said.
When Lloyd returned from the academy, the two put their ideas together to form this program.
“I didn’t want this to be just a summertime thing, and we lose contact with them for a year before they come back next year. I want to keep contact with them throughout this process,” Bowles said.
The program is completely free for the attendee, and is intended to be a stepping stone before the young person actively signs up to join a police agency or to enroll ini college. It gives students who have an interest in law enforcement, and their parents, a more educated look of what comes with the job before taking that leap.
Bowles said that the program will also hopefully guide some of the youth toward making better decisions in their late teens and early 20s that would prevent them from being law enforcement officers in the future.
A recent news release about the program stated that after the 8-week program, officers will remain in touch with the students and take them in on events such as festivals and parades, have them participate in ride-alongs with APD and other agencies, and teach them in person training throughout the year prior to the student returning the following summer, should they choose to do so.
“We feel this exposure to the inner workings of a police agency, coupled with our teaching curriculum, will prepare the cadets for success in a career in law enforcement,” the release stated.
