APD announces new youth mentorship program

Anniston Police Department Youth Explorer and Service Program

 Courtesy of the Anniston Police Department

Anniston police are starting up a new mentorship and training program for teens who are interested in law enforcement careers.

Beginning in June, APD will host what it is calling the “Youth Explorer and Service Program” (YES) for high school students age 16 and up that will consist of an 8-week curriculum where the teens will attend courses one day a week.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.