Another JSU tuition hike announced

Dr. Arlitha Harmon, senior vice president of Finance and Administration at Jacksonville State, discusses a tuition increase and other matters during the Building and Finance committee session of the April board of trustees meeting Monday.
Students who plan to attend Jacksonville State University this fall can expect a rise in tuition following a vote by the board of trustees meeting this week.
During the Building and Finance Committee session of the board of trustees meeting Monday, university Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration Dr. Arlitha Harmon told board members that the increase is needed.
“We want to make sure that our students are not only able to attend JSU but are able to do so in a way that enhances their experience,” Harmon said.
The previous tuition hike, of about 2.7 percent, was approved a year ago and took effect last fall.
The latest one means that undergraduate and graduate students will pay an increase of 3 percent in tuition and fees, or $10 and $12 per credit hour respectively. The new undergraduate block tuition rate will be $5,145 per semester and the General University Fee $825, a $25 increase.
Harmon said she and the Building and Finance Committee would present more information on the increase at the trustees’ July meeting, at which time members will hear about “cost cutting mechanisms” that will be put in place to sustain and balance the university’s budget.
“We don’t do so lightly. I’m a parent. I pay tuition,” Harmon said. However, she said, “at this time looking at our strategic plan and our need to meet accreditation requirements,” and other economic conditions, makes the increase necessary.
Harmon said that when compared to eight other public four-year institutions in the state of Alabama for graduate and undergraduate studies, Jax State’s tuition and fees are somewhere in the middle.
Harmon said that federal Pell Grants and other aids are also going up to be able to offset the financial needs of the students.
Harmon said she wanted to stress that this tuition increase is not to support the athletics program or building projects currently ongoing on campus.
“70 percent of the costs of our projects as we repackaged them are supporting where students live, where they eat, and where they study. It is not to support athletics,” Harmon said.
She explained that the new structures being built on campus will not be paid for with tuition but will instead be self-sustaining — that is, those who use the buildings will be the ones who help pay the debt on their construction.
The tuition hike this year amounts to about 3 percent, at $10 per unit for undergraduates and $12 for graduates. Harmon said that there are also a percentage of students who will come out ahead, because the school was able to do away with a $350 course fee for the education program.
Memorial representation
During the Athletics Committee presentation of the meeting Monday, Athletics Director Greg Seitz mentioned the young man who had been slain in Dadeville last weekend, Philstavious Dowdell. He had planned to play football for JSU, and Seitz said the university plans to have someone at memorial services for the late athlete.
Jacksonville State University's head football coach confirmed Sunday afternoon that an athlete who was committed to play for his team was among the four individuals who lost their lives in the Dadeville mass shooting Saturday night.
“Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to that family. It’s a very tragic situation down there. Once we get more information, we will certainly be represented at the viewing and the funeral,” Seitz said.
Angle Hall
Harmon requested that the board delegate power to herself and university President Dr. Don Killingsworth to enter into a contract as they finalize an agreement with FEMA to replace the windows in Angle Hall. The building — which was built in 1935 — will have all but two of its windows replaced, as is required by FEMA to maintain its historical integrity.
“We’re in the process of finalizing the cultural-historical portion of the agreement required by FEMA,” Harmon said.
Health Care Center
Jax State’s contract with its health care provider — which manages and provides care at the Health Care Center on campus — ends this summer. The current contract is under RMC, and once that contract runs out, the institution is seeking an alternative.
When requesting the proposals, Vice President of Student Affairs Terry Casey told the board that they were looking into options that would provide additional services such as telehealth and longer hours than are currently offered.
“We want to make sure that we’re offering adequate plans and opportunity for healthcare for our students and faculty and staff,” Killingsworth said.
Pedestrian safety
During the Advancement committee session Monday, Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Emily Messer proposed a resolution to the board to name a tree and a bench in memory of a student who had been struck and killed on campus in front of Brewer Hall last November.
Leah Tarvin was a 22-year-old forensics major at Jax State who was struck by a motorist near the campus while attempting to cross the street at a crosswalk, according to a collective official press release by Jacksonville police, fire, and the university police departments.
The Alabama Department of Transportation has responded to college students’ plea for a safer crossing area on a section of Alabama 21 through the campus, according to authorities.
During the committee’s session at the board meeting Tuesday, the board unanimously approved the naming of the tree and bench.
University police Chief Michael Barton spoke to the board about the progress the Alabama Department of Transportation is making in the area to improve campus safety.
In addition to a change in location for the existing crosswalks such as moving them to traffic signals, Barton said ALDOT has placed temporary highway strips that vibrate the vehicles coming from Piedmont into the campus area reminding the motorist to slow down. Once the ALDOT further studies the area, Barton said, those strips’ placement will likely be moved some to determine where they will be best placed.
Other news
The university has entered into a partnership with Southern States Bank to offer an internship program endowment for highly motivated students.
Also, Jax State’s Dual Enrollment admissions grew 26 percent, setting record numbers in that category of students. During the Advancement committee, Messer explained that the school saw 52 high schools represented and more than 1,400 courses taken by students in the 2022-23 school year. Significantly for the school, 70 percent of those students continued their education at JSU.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.