Another JSU tuition hike announced

Vice president: ‘It is not to support athletics’

JSU Trustees

Jacksonville State board of trustees discuss various topics at the April board meeting on Monday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Students who plan to attend Jacksonville State University this fall can expect a rise in tuition following a vote by the board of trustees meeting this week.

During the Building and Finance Committee session of the board of trustees meeting Monday, university Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration Dr. Arlitha Harmon told board members that the increase is needed.

Arlitha Harmon

Dr. Arlitha Harmon, senior vice president of Finance and Administration at Jacksonville State, discusses a tuition increase and other matters during the Building and Finance committee session of the April board of trustees meeting Monday.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.