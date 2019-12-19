Anniston schools won’t seek unitary status, board members say

Though the county school system was released from government oversight in a landmark segregation case this week, Anniston City Schools won’t seek the same status, board of education members said Thursday.
“This board has not discussed anything about going towards a unitary status request,” said Joan Frazier, board member and a former superintendent. “It is my educated and humble opinion that federal oversight is still needed.”
Calhoun County Schools was released Wednesday by a federal judge from obligations imposed by the outcome of Lee vs. Macon, a landmark civil rights case that enforced desegregation of Alabama schools from the 1970s onward.
Frazier said at the end of the board’s Thursday morning meeting that she had been responsible for filing Lee vs. Macon reports for 15 years, starting in 1999.
“It was something I got to know very well, the auspices of what we are required to do and how that leads to our communication with federal oversight,” she said.
The reports demonstrate cooperation with federal mandates, including the hiring of black teachers and elimination of racial bias in student discipline.
In the Calhoun County school district last year, about 84 percent of the 8,477 students were white, and about 15 percent were black, according to figures from the state Education Department. In Anniston, about 88 percent of the 1,963 students were black, and about 7.5 percent were white.
Frazier attended the court hearing Wednesday alongside board members Trudy Munford and Becky Brown, along with local NAACP leaders and Anniston City Council members Ben Little and David Reddick. Frazier said she’d attended out of professional curiosity.
Munford, who spoke during the hearing Wednesday, said at the school board meeting that the county school system still hadn’t reached its goal.
“They’ve done a lot of work and a lot of programs, but they certainly haven’t gotten the results they need,” she said. The county school board has no black members, she noted, unlike the Anniston board; both boards are elected by voters. “We’re working together and we’re making it happen.”
Robert Houston, board president, said he hadn’t attended the hearing because he felt he already knew the outcome, though he didn’t seem to agree with it.
“If you have a report card with a lot of goals and objectives,” he said, “It’s not about how many you have — it’s about how many you meet.”
The county school system has lagged with black teachers representing just 6 percent of teaching staff; administrators have said it’s difficult to attract teachers from historically black colleges and universities to small school systems over metropolitan areas like Birmingham and Atlanta.
“Our focus has to be on the Anniston city school system and our children, point blank,” Houston concluded.
During its meeting, the board:
— Affirmed the school system’s compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act, a voluntary certification for which schools and library can receive federal funding to pay for internet access. Compliance with the act means blocking inappropriate content accessed via the Internet in schools, including anything from violence and sexual content to email and chat rooms.
Technology coordinator Amy Hurst explained to the board that the total cost of access is about $91,000; the federal E-rate program pays about $71,000 of that total, along with about $13,000 from the state Department of Education, leaving about $6,000 for the system to pay.
— Eliminated a district-level resource teacher position paid for with federal money. Superintendent Ray Hill said the money will be used to hire more teachers at the school level.
— Approved a board policy manual that will be online and distributed to teachers and schools. Hill said the manual will explain the board’s policies and decisions, and is likely to evolve to address new issues as they arise. Frazier said the project has been underway for at least two years.
It will be distributed, she said, “so there’s complete, transparent access to what we have passed to govern the school system.”
— Approved the termination of a certified teaching employee after a brief executive session.