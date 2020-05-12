Anniston schools to move kindergarten to Cobb

Kindergarten kids across Anniston will attend school at the former Cobb Elementary in the next school year, according to a plan approved by the Anniston Board of Education on Tuesday.
In a called meeting, board members voted unanimously to consolidate the city's kindergarten classes — now held at Golden Springs, Randolph Park and Tenth Street elementary schools — into one location at Cobb, currently home to the city's pre-kindergarten program.
"We should be up and running by late July," said Superintendent D. Ray Hill.
The move comes as the school system again tries to grapple with declining enrollment, brought about at least in part by the city's shrinking population.
The school system operates five schools — the three elementary schools plus Anniston Middle and Anniston High — in addition to the Cobb pre-K center. The entire system has 1,678 students. Jacksonville has roughly the same number of students, according to Alabama Department of Education numbers, though that city has only an elementary and a high school.
The kindergarten consolidation wouldn't close any of the current elementary schools, but school administrators say it would save money. The new consolidated kindergarten would have nine teachers, down from 12 now employed by the school board. School officials say the move would also allow them to tap into money that's available through the state and federal governments. Pre-kindergarten is funded through the Office of School Readiness, which isn't part of the state education department.
The resulting Cobb Preparatory Academy would have about 300 students, Hill said.
School officials describe the move as “phase one” of school consolidation, implying that the next step is a conversation about which of the city's schools will be closed and merged. It's a conversation past school boards have had, but local opposition has killed some past merger efforts.
School officials say around 80 percent of parents polled on the merger said they could support it. That's based on a poll to which 65 parents responded.
Angela Morgan, a representative for the Alabama Education Association, said she'd like to see a survey of the school system's employees as well. She said she's not aware of any effort to reach out to teachers for their opinion on the merger.
“The problem is, there hasn't been a discussion with them,” she said.
At a meeting earlier this month, board members questioned whether the merger would create problems for parents who drive their kids to school, and who will now have to change their routines. Still, no one voted against the move Tuesday.
“I think it's a great idea,” said board member Becky Brown. She noted that kindergarten students are already eligible to ride the bus.
The school has for decades been under federal court supervision in Lee v. Macon, the court case that desegregated Alabama's schools. For schools under court supervision, mergers or closures of schools typically need approval from a judge. Hill and other school officials said they expect no court opposition to the merger proposal. Attempts to reach Ernestine Sapp, the plaintiff's attorney in Lee v. Macon, for comment were not successful. Board member Joan Frazier asked the board to amend the merger proposal to note that it will happen "pending court approval," a change the board accepted.
Anniston is set to begin its next school year in early August, though school officials say that date is likely to change due to the pandemic.