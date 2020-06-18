Anniston school board to negotiate bus contract with new company

The Anniston school board on Thursday voted to authorize the board attorney to continue negotiations with the company School Transportation Solutions to provide transportation for the upcoming school year.
The company, based in Pelham, has been in operation since 1995, according to state records.
The board has been under contract with Crescent School Transport for many years. In a board meeting on May 28, Superintendent Ray Hill said that he would like to have buses that are less than 10 years old and have both heat and air conditioning.
“There is one specific item that we are still awaiting,” Hill said. “That one specific area has to deal with how the bus company will be compensated in the event that we were to end up having school to close down again.”
Hill explained that when schools closed in March, all funding ceased to be paid out because the buses were not in use.
“So far, the understanding is that we do understand that some type of payment should be provided in this event since they are gonna provide brand new buses,” he said.
Hill said that the board attorney will work out a specific amount to be set aside and given to the company in the event that schools close again. The amount, he said, would be based on either payroll or the cost of bus operation, and that funding from the state will also play a factor.
“That is the only thing we are awaiting to clear up,” he said.
Attempts to reach Hill and board president Robert Houston for further comment were unsuccessful.
In other business, the board:
— Approved a board proposal to explain to the state how the board plans to increase funding for the one-month operating reserve.
— Approved personnel changes proposed by the superintendent.