The Alabama Association of School Boards, which is helping Anniston City Schools select a new superintendent, has planned a series of community meetings Thursday.
During the meetings, which begin at 9:45 a.m. and end at 6:30 p.m., according to the association’s public relations director, Dana Vandiver, school administrators, educational staff, public officials and community members are invited to submit ideas on what they want from a superintendent.
“What it allows the board to do is cross-check what they want with what the community is looking for,” Vandiver said.
School board President Robert Houston said the board agreed to enlist help finding a superintendent at a special-called meeting earlier this month, and chose to work with the association because of its “comprehensive background.”
Meetings for the general public will be held at 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., school administrators are slated to meet at 11 a.m., and a meeting with public officials is set for 1:30 p.m. A meeting with certified and support staff begins at 4:15 p.m.
Because board members don’t want to influence the data gathered, Houston said they will not be present at the meetings.
Vandiver said those who can’t attend the meetings but still want to give feedback can take an online survey until Feb. 5. She said the survey will contain the same questions asked at the meetings.
Because a school system is an integral part of any community, Vandiver said, public input on its leaders is a valuable resource.
“Community engagement is an important role of a superintendent,” Vandiver said. “They really drive the vision for the school system, and they have to make sure the school system is onboard.
Over the years, Vandiver said, the association has assisted dozens of school systems with finding leaders, and uses retired superintendents from Alabama for consulting during searches.
“We have systems that have commented on how helpful the process was,” Vandiver said. “It typically opens them up to a wider candidate pool of education leaders.”
Anniston City Schools has operated under the leadership of interim superintendent Marlon Jones since the beginning of January, following the December resignation of former superintendent Darren Douthitt.
According to Houston, the board’s ideal candidate is someone who will help improve student achievement and foster a collaborative culture throughout the system.
Houston said it is especially important that the new superintendent can lead the system into a healthier financial future by ensuring that assessing the system’s current financial situation and ensuring that they have adequate and properly allocated funding.
Houston said the board hopes to have the new superintendent in place by June 1.