Matthew Alexander will be the next superintendent of Anniston City Schools, the city’s board of education decided this morning in a 4-1 vote.
Alexander, who’s been the superintendent of Barbour County Schools since 2017, told school board members in an interview last week he’s willing to consider big changes in the school district's approach to education.
“I want to win,” Alexander said in his public interview with the board, one of six candidates to interview for the job Anniston job. “I want to have people on the team – teachers and people who support teachers – who want to win as well.”
Among the changes he said he’d consider: lengthening the school day and the school year for students who need more instruction and setting up a “parent academy” to encourage parents to get more involved.
Alexander won the votes of all the board’s members except for former superintendent Joan Frazier.
Anniston has been searching for a new superintendent since December, when Darren Douthitt resigned from the position. Board members have said they want a leader who can curb the system’s financial woes. State law requires school systems to have one month’s reserve funds on hand, but Anniston’s reserve has dwindled to nothing over the past year.
This story will be updated.