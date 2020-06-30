Anniston school board names Alexis Wise as Anniston High principal

The Anniston City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire Alexis Wise as the new principal of Anniston High School.
“I am honored, humbled, and very excited to have been chosen to serve as the new principal of Anniston High School,” Wise wrote in a statement on social media. “My first priority moving forward will be the safety of the students, faculty, and staff, while continuing to provide our students with the tools needed to be successful academically and in life.”
Currently assistant principal of the high school, Wise replaces Charles Gregory, who was transferred to Anniston Middle School by the board earlier this month to become its principal.
Wise’s contract is probationary, meaning that she was hired for the first time in the school system as a principal after July 1, 2000, according to the Teacher Accountability Act, and cannot gain tenure as a principal.
“We’re just following state guidelines when you bring in a new administrator,” Hill said. “She was already assistant principal there but if she were coming from outside of state she would still be put on probationary status for at least one year.”
In other business, the board:
— Approved personnel changes proposed by the superintendent
— Approved a contract template for principal employment
— Created the following new positions: secretary to director of career tech; secretary to director of curriculum, coordinator of school improvement, and coordinator of instructional technology; human resources coordinator. Hill said that the positions are paid for by foundation funds from the state.
— Approved an amendment to the 2020 fiscal year budget that carries over $157,051 in unspent federal funds from 2019 to be spent on services, instructional material, software and equipment, according to the school’s chief finance officer Johanna Martin. The amendment also includes the acceptance of state funds that were received after the 2020 budget was passed and accepted by the state. This state money will be used to pay for robotics, library enhancement, early math and reading assessment and student assessment, totalling $33,799. Hill said the board will need to meet with staff members to discuss how the money will be spent.
— Announced that the board has applied for a mental health and social worker grant provided by the state in the amount of $40,000, according to Hill.
— Announced that a presentation will be given at the next school board meeting, set for July 16 at 5 p.m., to lay out the board’s school reopening plan.