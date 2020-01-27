Anniston school board interviews two to run finances

Johanna Martin wants to bring her experience in corporate and higher-education fiscal management to bear on Anniston’s financially troubled schools.
“I’m a person who thrives in high-performance environments,” Martin said. “I am accountable for results.”
Traci Higgins says her current job in a K-12 school system has taught her how to root out financial problems.
“I feel like, if I didn’t do this, my next job would be as a private investigator,” she said.
Members of Anniston’s school board interviewed each woman for about an hour Monday morning, with a plan to select one of them as the school system’s new chief financial officer.
Former CFO Jimmie Thompson resigned in September, after years of struggles by school officials to keep the Anniston system afloat financially. In 2017, the school system approved a budget with a $750,000 deficit. By August 2018, school officials made it clear that the school system had no reserve funds left.
In their search for a new school superintendent last year, school board members made it clear that bringing the school system’s finances under control was a top priority.
The problem didn’t come up directly in the Monday interviews, a formal process in which board members asked each candidate the same set of prepared questions.
Martin, a Miles College accounting instructor, said she has worked in the past as a vice president for finance at BBVA Compass and as director of finance at UAB’s information technology division, where she managed $75 million annually.
School board members last year pondered a wide range of measures – from putting coaches behind the wheels of school buses to selling unused buildings – to balance the budget. Asked about how to deal with tight budgets, Martin offered the board a more traditional answer.
Because personnel is typically the biggest expense in any organization, she said, it’s often a place budget-cutters look.
“I believe any budget cuts should ensure that we keep the best teachers in the classroom,” she said.
Higgins, too, said that personnel is the biggest part of a school budget and a hard-to-avoid area when budgets are being cut. She said that in the event of cuts, she’d hunt for other cost-cutting measures.
“I don’t know, maybe you’ve got a copier contract I could dig into, and see if I could get you a better deal,” she said.
Higgins is the senior account specialist for federal grant money for Gadsden City Schools. She said she manages about $5 million in grants.
Formerly an accountant for Game Time, a playground equipment manufacturer in Fort Payne, she said she “fell into the school system.” She said she left the workforce briefly while her children were young, then began volunteering with the school system and finally took a job with Gadsden’s school board, where she has worked since 2015.
Asked what she expected to be her biggest challenge as financial officer, Higgins cited the system’s current financial troubles.
“It’s going to take some time to work through it,” she said.
The board didn’t select a financial officer Monday, but did announce a special called meeting scheduled for Wednesday.