Anniston school board hires finance officer

Anniston’s board of education named Miles College instructor Johanna Martin as the school system’s new chief financial officer Wednesday — a move school leaders hailed as a turnaround moment.
“We’re finally starting to get all the pieces in place,” said school board president Robert Houston.
The school board has been seeking a new CFO since the resignation last year of Jimmie Thompson. In recent years, the school system struggled to pay the bills, operating without a state-required reserve of funds. In 2017, the council approved a budget with a $750,000 deficit; the system typically spends around $23 million per year.
On Monday, school board members interviewed Martin and Traci Higgins, a financial administrator for Gadsden schools, for the position.
Unlike Higgins, Martin had no experience doing finances for a K-12 school system — but she has worked as a vice president for BBVA Compass and as finance director for the IT department at UAB, where she managed a $75 million budget.
“She was superb in the interview,” Houston said. “With every question, she gave us the right answer.”
The job pays $95,000 to $105,000, Houston said, and Martin would start Feb. 18 if she takes the job. In a telephone interview after the vote, Martin said she was still interested in the job, and had yet to decide if she’d move to Anniston from Birmingham if she takes it.
School board members seemed to be in a buoyant mood during the brief Wednesday meeting, possibly because of Tuesday night’s public meeting on a proposal to move Council Ward 4 out of the city — the plan popularly known as Annexit.
A group of Ward 4 residents for months have been pitching a plan for the ward, which includes Golden Springs, to secede from the city, and some have cited problems with city schools as one reason for their desire to leave.
In a Tuesday meeting with state Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, opponents of Annexit far outnumbered supporters, and several speakers defended city schools.
Houston on Tuesday said he’d been worried that Annexit, and the possibility of a fragmented city, would drive away candidates for the CFO position.
“I’m concerned that this conversation is making it more difficult for us to hire,” he said. Houston said he didn’t believe the candidates were aware of the Annexit debate at the time of their interview.
“I was aware of it,” Martin said. “Not through the board, but through my own research.”
Martin was hired on a 3-0 vote, with board members Trudy Munford and Mary Harrington absent. The vote was held in a special called meeting that was announced Monday afternoon.
It’s unclear whether the Annexit proposal will move forward in the 2020 legislative session, which starts next week. Marsh has yet to file any bill regarding Anniston’s city limits, according to legislative records.
Marsh will hold a second public meeting on Annexit Thursday at 6 p.m. at Norwood Hodges Community Center.