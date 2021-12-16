Anniston School board focuses on professional development

The Anniston school board Thursday voted unanimously to help all of the teachers in the school system with professional development days next year.
The board has allocated two days each for the months of January, February and March for the development days. The students will not attend school on those days but will learn remotely instead.
The proposed dates for the professional development days are:
— Jan. 12 and 26
— Feb. 2 and 16
— March 2 and 16
Joan Frazier, Anniston school board member, asked if the school system would be taking away student days.
“This will work like an ‘E’ Day, so the students will actually have assignments they will have to complete,” school Superintendent D. Ray Hill.
So far the students have had four ‘E’ Days since August, Hill said.
Sabrina Winfrey, executive director of Federal Programs and Curriculum and Instruction at Anniston City School District, told the school board about the system’s new teachers who need the extra training the professional development days will provide.
Winfrey said the teachers will participate in professional development by grade level in small groups.
“We have a small window of time, this is a big boat to turn, you saw the data that we shared a few board meetings ago,” Winfrey said, referring to the recent standardized test results for grades 2-8.
“Our teachers need the support so they can support our kids,” she said.
Winfrey said she had consulted and talked with the principals in the school system about the professional development days.
Robert Houston, school board president, said the professional development will give the teachers more tools to help them do their jobs.
In other business, the board approved opening bids for a contractor to repaint the inside two floors in the Kilby House. Owned by the school system and currently used as an “alternative school,” the Kilby House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. The former Kilby family residence was the home of Thomas Kilby, who served as lieutenant governor of Alabama from 1914-18 and as governor from 1919-23. The 107-year-old building is located adjacent to Anniston High School at 1301 Woodstock Avenue.
Before the meeting ended Houston spoke about how the world is changing and how that affects education. He said the old way of using emotions and feelings to teach are over.
“It’s time for analytical thinking, this new world is going to require thinkers, critical thinkers,” he said.
Houston said data is the catalyst that will change the school system to what it needs to be.
“Teaching the teachers to teach, we have to do that, we’re obligated to do that,” Houston said.
Building relationships among teachers, parents and administrators will be a part of this “whole thing,” Houston said.
Houston said that virtual learning is here to stay, along with face-to-face instruction.