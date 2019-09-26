Jimmie Thompson is no longer chief financial officer of Anniston City Schools, school officials said Thursday.
“He submitted his resignation to us,” superintendent D. Ray Hill said.
Anniston’s school board met Thursday in a special called meeting at the district office at Anniston Middle School to vote on “amended personnel recommendations.” Without discussion, the board voted unanimously to accept those recommendations. Hill after the meeting said the vote was to accept Thompson’s resignation, tendered within the last week.
Hill declined further comment on the matter. Thompson was not at the meeting; attempts to reach him were not immediately successful Thursday morning.
School board members have expressed increasing concern about the school system’s budget in the past year. In 2017, the board approved a budget with a $750,000 deficit. By August 2018, the system had no reserve funds left.
When former superintendent Darren Douthitt abruptly resigned in December, board members cited financial management skills as one of the chief qualities they sought in a new superintendent. The school board earlier this month approved a $23 million 2020 budget, presented by Thompson, which predicted no deficit in the coming year.
School board president Robert Houston declined comment on Thompson’s resignation, saying that only Thompson could speak to that issue. He and Hill said a search for a new CFO would start soon.
“We’re looking for a chief financial officer,” Houston said. “It’s as simple as that.”