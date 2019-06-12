The Anniston Board of Education approved the purchase of an air conditioning unit for Golden Springs Elementary in a brief meeting Wednesday morning.
“We had a 50-ton unit that was pretty much on its last legs, and we needed to act so we could get it replaced in time for the school year,” said D. Ray Hill, Anniston’s school superintendent.
The board held a special called meeting to approve the purchase – Hill’s first meeting with the school board as superintendent. The school board voted May 29 to select Hill as the replacement for Darren Douthitt, who resigned as superintendent last year.
Hill, who spoke to The Star by telephone after the meeting, said the air conditioning unit would cost around $100,000, though he didn’t have an exact figure.
“This was one of those things that just couldn’t wait,” said school board president Robert Houston.
Anniston’s school year begins Aug. 6.