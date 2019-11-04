Anniston’s school board voted to move forward with a search for a new chief financial officer Monday, in a brief meeting that also included tweaks to a past school system budget.
The board voted 5-0 to hire the Alabama Association of School Boards to conduct the CFO search.
“I’ve been told it will cost no more than $5,000, but I can tell you it will probably not even be $5,000,” said superintendent D. Ray Hill.
The school board has been without a chief financial officer since September, when then-CFO Jimmie Thompson resigned. Thompson’s departure came as school board members grew increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction with the school system’s budget. The board in 2017 approved a budget with a $750,000 deficit and the system ran out of reserve funds in 2018.
Hill said he wasn’t sure when the search would be completed; he said he expects to be in talks with the AASB about that soon. Hill said the board would likely keep the cost of the search down by not advertising nationwide for the position, something he said the AASB could do, though at higher cost than an in-state search.
The board also voted 5-0 to approve an amendment to its budget for fiscal 2019, the budget year that ended more than a month ago. Board member Mary Harrington questioned why the amendment proposal provided to board members didn’t include hard numbers; financial staff at the meeting responded that the amendment largely consisted of asking the state for permission to reclassify the spending of some federal funds, and didn’t change overall spending numbers.
Hill said the board was late in applying for funding under a federal program known as Title IV, which pays for support services in some schools. He said the amendment would clear the way for a coming Title IV request that could help the school system hire an additional counselor.
“We hope to have a counselor in every school,” he said. At present, he said, two elementary schools share one full-time counselor.