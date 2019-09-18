Within the next two years, Anniston’s school board plans to replace the visitors’ bleachers at Lott-Mosby Stadium, turn a testing room at Anniston High into a technology lab and replace the air conditioning system at Cobb Pre-K Academy.
But there are other projects the school board simply can’t afford — at least not yet. A fire safety curtain needs to be replaced in Anniston High’s auditorium. Cobb needs renovated classrooms and a new roof. Hallways at Anniston Middle School could stand a new coat of paint.
All those projects are on a proposal list approved Wednesday morning by the school board, which held a called meeting at Classic on Noble in Anniston to approve a state-required capital improvement plan.
“We don’t have to spend this money. We may have to revise and go back. But we have to have a plan on file,” said D. Ray Hill, the school system’s superintendent.
The school board met to meet a state deadline to file its plan for $2.2 million in facilities improvements it wants to make over the next five years. It’s one of several special meetings local governments have convened in recent weeks, to complete documents due before the fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The plan includes calls for $1 million in spending to replace roofs at two schools — Anniston High and Tenth Street Elementary — between now and 2023. The bleacher replacement at Lott-Mosby would cost $200,000. Most would be paid for with state or local money.
But about one fifth of the list — $430,000 worth of work — is listed as “funding source unknown.” That caught board members’ attention.
“We’re going to do it, but we don’t know how we’re going to do it?” asked board member Mary Harrington.
Hill, who was hired this year, said he saw the capital plan for the first time a month ago and expects the plan to change as he learns more about the system’s needs.
“None of this will take place until we have full approval and discussion,” he said.
Money has been tight for the school system, which has operated on significant deficits in recent school years, according to audit reports released earlier this year. School system financial officer Jimmie Thompson at the time cited declining enrollment and high transportation costs as reasons for the deficit.
Board members approved the list in a 5-0 vote. They then adjourned to meet behind closed doors for 35 minutes. Board chairman Robert Houston said the closed-door meeting was held to discuss the “good name and character” of a member of the school system staff. State law allows public bodies to hold non-public meetings to discuss some types of personnel matters.
The board took no action after coming out of the closed-door meeting.