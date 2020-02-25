Anniston school board approves Aug. 5 school start date

Anniston City Schools would begin the 2020-21 school year Aug. 5 and end it May 25, under a calendar approved in a unanimous vote by the Anniston Board of Education Tuesday afternoon.
That schedule will remain intact unless the Alabama Legislature passes a proposed bill that would require school systems to start the school year after Labor Day and end at Memorial Day.
The school board, in its meeting at the board’s central office, also voted to pass a resolution in opposition to that proposed state law. Board members said control over the school calendar ought to be local.
“If we went by their schedule, we’d have to have school on Saturdays to meet our requirements,” said board member Joan Frazier.
Rep. Steve Hurst, R- Munford, earlier this year said he’d introduce bill that would set statewide dates for the school year. A long summer, he said, would give students a better chance to get summer jobs and would therefore prepare them to enter the work force on graduation. While Hurst has said he plans to file such a bill, legislative records showed no such bill filed by the end of the day Tuesday.
School boards across the state have largely opposed Hurst’s proposal, with some saying it would pose a logistical challenge for schools given that the state requires a minimum amount number of hours of instruction each year.
Anniston school board members have noted that local schools have local needs, with Jacksonville timing its spring break to match Jacksonville State and Talladega-area schools working around the NASCAR race schedule. As Anniston’s board met Tuesday — Mardi Gras — Mobile County schools were in the middle of a three-day break, according to that district’s school calendar.
Superintendent Ray Hill said the calendar approved Tuesday had been offered to the staff for a vote and was by far the favorite of four calendars proposed, garnering 41 percent of the vote.
In other business, the board voted to raise pay for substitute teachers. Under the new fee schedule, certified teachers would get $80 per day, as opposed to the $65 fee they collected before.
The new pay rate matches pay for subs in Oxford, the highest-paying district in the county. Hill said Anniston had been the lowest-paying district, and had difficulty recruiting subs as a result.
“You can find substitute teachers who are highly qualified, but they’re frankly not going to leave the house, and I don’t blame them, for what we were paying,” Hill said.
The board also voted to allow the district’s financial officials to maintain a line of credit with Regions Bank. The district has faced financial troubles in the past, and has borrowed money on at least one occasion in the past to pay bills.
Hill said Tuesday that the line-of-credit vote was just a precaution and that the board has no plan to borrow money.