The Anniston Board of Education announced six superintendent finalists for Thursday morning, and said it would begin public interviews with the candidates next week.
Candidates include Marlon Jones, who has served as Anniston’s interim superintendent since the resignation of Darren Douthitt in January, and Angela Bush, of Trussville, a 1989 graduate of Anniston High School who is now a principal with the Jefferson County school system, according to her application.
The remaining four candidates are Donna Ray Hill of Snellville, Ga.; James D. Martin III of Smiths, Ala.; Matthew Alexander of Eufaula, Ala.; and Garrett Brundage of Conyers, Ga. All candidates have doctoral degrees. Each candidate aside from Jones and Bush has at least one year of experience as a superintendent or assistant superintendent.
The job comes with an annual salary ranging from $122,000 to $132,000, an amount decided by the board in February, a slight decrease from Douthitt’s salary of $138,633, according to state Department of Education documents detailing salaries for fiscal year 2019.
Public interviews will be held for each candidate once per day over the next two weeks, three times per week. Which candidates will be interviewed on which days has yet to be determined. Meetings will be held at 5 p.m. on April 9-11 and April 15-17 at the board’s office at 4804 McClellan Boulevard. The board’s decision will be finalized at either its next meeting on April 18, or at a called meeting held later.
“This is the most significant decision this board will make, and we must get this right,” said Robert Houston, president of the board, during Thursday’s called work session.
Interviews are expected to last up to two hours, with board members asking questions in a round-robin format, according to Linda Ingram, a recruiting consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards. Each candidate will be asked the same dozen or so questions, according to Ingram, selected by board members Thursday from a pool of about 70 provided by Ingram and her colleagues.
Those questions’ topics include the implementation of already-existing strategic plans, how to effectively communicate with parents and how to handle disagreements with members of the board.
Each session should end with a meet-and-greet for the public with the candidate, she said, and will be live-streamed online for the public to watch if they can’t get to an interview in person. Where the stream can be watched was not announced Thursday.
There were 22 completed applications received, Ingram said. She said the turnout was among the highest she had seen while working as a recruiter with the AASB. Of those applicants, 11 were from Alabama and four were from Georgia.
The final six applicants have strong backgrounds in finance, Ingram said, which may help secure a financial future for the school system. She said each candidate has already undergone a financial and criminal background check, and she and the two others members of the application review board also contacted references for each candidate.
There was some discussion of holding two interviews per day to finish the process within a week, either by bringing in one candidate during the day and another at night, or holding back-to-back interviews for three evenings at around four hours per night.
Ingram cautioned the board against rushing to reach a decision.
“This is going to drive what happens in Anniston for the next several years, and you five need to make it work,” she urged.
Board member and former superintendent Joan Frazier said she was pleased about the level of education and experience presented by the candidates.
“I think from these six we can come up with an exceptional leader,” she said during the meeting.