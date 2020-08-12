Anniston pushes in-person school back to Sept. 8

Anniston City Schools won't begin in-person instruction until Sept. 8, Superintendent Ray Hill announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.
The school system began online teaching last week, with a plan to bring some of its students back Aug. 17 for instruction in the classroom.
"I realize this is not popular with everyone, but my first priority as superintendent is to ensure the safety of not only our students but our staff," Hill said.
Hill said that several members of school staff had contracted COVID-19.
The virus surged in Calhoun County in July and early August, with more than 1,800 people diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Local health officials say the virus has likely killed 30 of the county's residents; the state's official count as of Wednesday morning was 19.
In the Facebook post, Hill also cited the difficulty of getting parents to register their students on time for the coming in-person school year. He said the school system also needs more time to sanitize and to rehearse procedures for instruction during the pandemic.
"There's no way to fully prepare for this as we are changing on a day-to-day basis," Hill said in the video.
Attempts to reach Hill Wednesday morning weren't immediately successful.
Hill said last week that school officials were discussing a possible delay of the school date.
This story will be updated.