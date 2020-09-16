Anniston Middle School sends all eighth graders home after COVID concerns

Anniston Middle School sent its entire eighth grade home for 10 days Monday afternoon — less than a week after in-person classes began — after someone in a classroom reported symptoms that could have been coronavirus, school officials say.
No one at the school — or at any school in the Anniston City Schools system — has tested positive for the virus, according to school officials. But the widespread quarantine is a sign of how difficult it may become to continue in-person classes throughout the school year.
“We can’t play with people’s lives,” said school board president Robert Houston. “We’re just not going to do that.”
Superintendent Ray Hill said that someone involved with an eighth-grade class showed symptoms on Monday that could have been coronavirus. That person has tested negative, Hill said, but the school system sent the entire eighth grade home, where they will attend class online for 10 days.
School systems around the state have adopted similar 10-day quarantine rules, requiring students and teachers to stay home if it is believed they have been exposed to the virus, even if they test negative.
Hill said the sixth, seventh and eighth grades at the school are in separate wings. Sixth- and seventh-graders went home at the usual end of the school day Monday, Hill said, and the entire school was sanitized before it reopened Tuesday.
During the summer, officials in various schools expressed concern about the possible cascading effects of quarantine rules. The worry was that a few infections among students or teachers with lots of contacts could shut down large parts of a school.
Anniston approached school reopening more gingerly than most other local school systems, beginning with weeks of online instruction before opening to in-person instruction last week.
In a poll undertaken by school officials during the summer, more than half of the school system’s parents said they preferred at-home instruction, a higher number than reported by most nearby school systems.
Only about 160 middle school students — less than half the student body — showed up for the first day of in-person class on Sept. 8, according to school officials. The rest chose the online-only option.
Hill said there are no easy answers: If students aren’t sent home, parents will worry about the possible spread of the virus. But if students are sent home, critics may say school officials are being too cautious.
“This is a double-edged sword, because either way, we’re not making the right decision,” he said.
Looming over the semester is the threat of a second wave of the virus, which epidemiologists and public-safety experts have said they expect sometime around the typical flu season, in fall and winter.
Asked whether it will be possible to make it through the school year with classes still meeting in person, both Houston and Hill said they didn’t know.
“We are facing unprecedented times,” Houston said.
Houston noted that other school systems have had to send students home to quarantine. Earlier this month Calhoun County officials acknowledged that the county system had sent about 200 students home in the early weeks of school because of suspected contacts with infected people.
“All of the other systems got that out of the way in the first few weeks,” said Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
Barton, Hill and Houston all said that when new infections and exposures happen, they typically aren’t happening in school. Students are showing up at school after being exposed during out-of-school travels and activities, they said.
Hill said school officials are discussing the future of the school year and may send out another poll to find out what parents now think about in-person and virtual learning. Houston said the topic is likely to come up at the school board’s work session Thursday.
As of Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Calhoun County has seen 2,837 cases of COVID-19, and 26 people were currently hospitalized. Thirty-one Calhoun County residents have died of the virus since the pandemic began.
Coronavirus surged locally in July, but the daily count of new cases dropped after state officials imposed a mandatory mask order. The average daily number of new cases has remained stable for the last month.
The Anniston Board of Education has its headquarters in the middle school building. The board held a meeting there Monday night, and held a vote on a budget for the coming year.
The board’s meeting room is not part of the eighth-grade wing.