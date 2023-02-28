Anniston Middle School celebrates HBCUs

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Anniston Middle School students preforms a Black History Production Tuesday afternoon. The program featured dancing, music, stepping and spoken word that highlighted Historical Black Colleges and Universities that includes Greek life, history and band culture.
The Anniston Middle School band preforms a Black History Production Tuesday afternoon. The program featured dancing, music, stepping and spoken word that highlighted Historical Black Colleges and Universities that includes Greek life, history and band culture.
The walls of the Anniston Middle School auditorium were shaking Tuesday afternoon during a Black history production that featured spirited stepping and music.
The production highlighted Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) culture, Greek life, band culture and history.
Rodney Fomby, director, writer and producer of the program, wanted to change up the traditional Black history program format to highlight HBCUs.
“We wanted to do something different rather than just your usual run-of-the-mill Black history program. This program will focus on the importance and the history of HBCUs.”
Fomby, a substitute teacher at the middle school, was asked by Principal Dr. Melanie McKinney to orchestrate the program.
“Dr. McKinney — who knew I went to school for theater — brought me on to be a part of the team, and I let them know that I was not going to head up anything, but the teachers and the Lord had different plans and I ended up being the director,” Fomby said.
Fomby said the students have been practicing since mid-January. He said he hopes the kids in the audience will take away another facet of Black history instead of the traditional message conveyed at such events.
Ultimately, Fomby hopes the kids will choose an HBCU for their higher education.
The production featured stepping, dancing and the middle school band along with two video screens that showed various videos of Greek life and marching bands at the various HBCUs. During a spoken word presentation by some students, prominent and historical African Americans were praised for their contribution to society.
There was not an empty seat in the house as the students performed. McKinney stood at the rear of the auditorium applauding the various skits and raucous presentations.
McKinney — who attended Alabama State University, an HBCU — said it’s important for the students to know the history of how things began.
“Whether we’re talking about HBCUs, whether we’re talking about Greeks, whether we’re talking about just Black history in general,” she said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.