 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston Middle School celebrates HBCUs

AMS HBCU

Anniston Middle School students preforms a Black History Production Tuesday afternoon. The program featured dancing, music, stepping and spoken word that highlighted Historical Black Colleges and Universities that includes Greek life, history and band culture.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The walls of the Anniston Middle School auditorium were shaking Tuesday afternoon during a Black history production that featured spirited stepping and music.

The production highlighted Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) culture, Greek life, band culture and history.

AMS band HBCU

The Anniston Middle School band preforms a Black History Production Tuesday afternoon. The program featured dancing, music, stepping and spoken word that highlighted Historical Black Colleges and Universities that includes Greek life, history and band culture.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.