Anniston High School teacher Darrelyne Jackson often tells her culinary arts students to do their best work because they never know who they might serve. A thank-you note from Gov. Kay Ivey makes for good evidence she’s right.
Jackson said her students whipped up a batch of cupcakes in assorted flavors — red and green velvet, German chocolate and coconut — along with the program’s oft-requested pecan pie muffins, packed them into a dozen boxes with ribbons and sent them to the Alabama Department of Education office in Montgomery as Christmas gifts, at the request of a staffer there. That was Dec. 12, Jackson said.
In a letter dated the next day, Ivey wrote to the students that it was “very kind and thoughtful of you to think of me this holiday season,” and expressed her gratitude to the students.
“I had no idea who was getting the boxes,” Jackson said Monday morning. “Apparently Gov. Ivey received a box and I didn’t know it.”
Instructor Darrelyne Jackson works with students Bryan Wynn and Valeria Young during class in the Anniston High School Culinary Arts program at the school. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jackson used her own experience as a chef and caterer to build the curriculum. Students dress in uniforms, clock in and out during “shifts” in class, and cater school events, including assemblies, football games, prom and graduation ceremonies. Jackson said the goal is to let students know there’s a future in food.
“The hospitality industry is booming,” she said. “In high school I never thought about being a chef, a hotel manager or a tourism manager. This class allows students to think about those opportunities.”
Students cook in one of two kitchens adjacent to the classroom; one is set up like a residential kitchen, the other like a commercial restaurant. They decide on menu items and plan shopping trips. Jackson will ask them questions: Is there a vegan option? Should there be a light pastry that can pair with coffee? What do you need to buy to cook a T-bone steak? (It’s charcoal, she said, but students sometimes forget to put it on the list.)
She said 22 graduates of the program have earned their ServSafe certifications as part of the program. ServSafe is a program of the National Restaurant Association, she explained, which certifies the holder has an understanding of cleaning and sanitation, bacteria, health codes and the rules and regulations of running a restaurant. The certification is valid for five years. She said it can help a job applicant stand out from others, and some of her past students have been hired at higher pay rates than contemporaries because they’re certified.
“They can use that anywhere they go in the United States,” she said.
Bryan Wynn, a sophomore in his first year of the program, said he likes the class because it’s making him a better cook, and he doesn’t go out to eat as much anymore. He said he’ll probably stay in the program next year.
“I like being around people. You get to serve people and meet new people and that makes it more fun,” he said.
Sturkie said the program’s next goal is creating a restaurant to open once a week or so, where the public can stop in and buy something to eat made by the students.
“Maybe do a lunch or a dinner at night that people can come in to purchase, so the entire city can see what wonderful foods are being prepared here on our campus,” he said.
