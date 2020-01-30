Anniston High students applauded for classroom achievements

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Forty students at Anniston High School left the school’s auditorium Thursday morning with more clothing — and recognition — than they walked in with.
At the school’s fall semester awards ceremony, Anniston’s Top 40, the top 10 students by grade point average in each class, were met with Bulldog-burgundy blazers, certificates, trophies and applause from fellow students, family and faculty.
“It’s a very competitive thing each year,” said Charles Gregory, Anniston High’s principal. “You have kids that are vying for those top 10 spots. It pulls everybody up, because you raise the academic bar and give them something to strive for.”
Awards were also handed out for perfect attendance, A and A/B honor rolls, and students who hit their benchmarks on standardized tests for reading and math in the fall semester.
Anniston High School academic awards and top 40 reveal Thursday morning. Tashiyah Caldwell, a sophomore, receives an award. She was in the top ten of her class. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Anniston High School academic awards and top 40 reveal Thursday morning. Shawna Neighbors, a freshman, receives an award. She is in the top 10 of her class and is on the A/B honor roll. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Anniston High School academic awards and top 40 reveal Thursday morning. Left is principal Charles D. Gregor Sr. giving awards to Tahj Jones. Jones is the top 10 in his class and on the A honor roll. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Each student recognized was given a gift card, in addition to various trophies, medals, certificates and plaques for the different awards.
Gregory said it’s important to give students pride and incentive in academic achievement.
“You have to instill pride in academic achievement,” Gregory said. “Sometimes, the thought has been among young people that it’s uncool to be smart. We have to change that mindset.”
“We’re known to be a great athletic school, but we’re also a school that’s on the rise academically,” Gregory said. “That’s better than a touchdown, better than a home run, better than a game-winning basket.”
Tadyn Jones was the representative from the sophomore class top 10, one of four students to speak before the crowd.
“Every time you make a good grade on an assignment, consider yourself a winner,” Jones said. “When you don’t do so well, continue to strive higher to find other ways to succeed the next time. I encourage all students to have a good season this semester.”
Freshman Jordan Murphy, junior Bryan Wynn and senior Tahj Jones also stood before peers to offer encouragement.
In a week where two scheduled public meetings were set todiscuss proposed plans to deannex portions of the city, school leaders offered reassurances to students. Dissatisfaction with Anniston’s school system has been listed as a reason for the proposal by some of its proponents.
“Stop worrying about what’s going to happen outside. Let’s worry about what’s going on here,” D. Ray Hill, superintendent of the system, told students.
“I don’t really care about that,” Anniston school board president Robert Houston told the crowd. “What I care about is the students in this building.”
“If you don’t want to deal with the haters, then just be mediocre,” Gregory said.
Gregory encouraged students not to let talks of an “achievement gap” affect them.
Students in the Anniston system scored an average of 16.1 on the ACT, according to the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, below the statewide average of 19.1.
“We do have a ways to go, but we’ve already come a great distance,” Gregory said. “We don’t deny the gap, but we’re going to defy the gap.”