Anniston High School witnesses military signup for two

Anniston Military Signing Day Omar Reyes Gerald Willis

Omar Reyes, left, and Gerard Willis attend Anniston High School's Military Signing Day ceremony on Monday. Reyes signed up to join the Navy, while Willis is joining the Army.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Anniston High School held a military signing day Monday afternoon for two seniors who will enter the armed forces after graduation. The event was akin to an athletic scholarship signing ceremony, with friends, family and the student body in attendance.

Anniston senior Gerard Willis signed up to serve in the Army and Omar Reyes signed up to serve in the Navy.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.