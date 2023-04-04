Anniston High School witnesses military signup for two

Anniston High School held a military signing day Monday afternoon for two seniors who will enter the armed forces after graduation. The event was akin to an athletic scholarship signing ceremony, with friends, family and the student body in attendance.
Anniston senior Gerard Willis signed up to serve in the Army and Omar Reyes signed up to serve in the Navy.
The event featured the posting of colors by the Anniston High School JROTC, Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem sung by 9th-grade student Lyric Williams, a keynote speaker and a poem to commemorate the ceremony that was held in the school’s auditorium.
During his speech 1st Sgt. Randy Serna, the school’s JROTC instructor, told the audience that he retired from the Army after serving 28 years. He said he’d been born and raised in south Texas and attended an all-Hispanic school and wanted to come to AHS to teach.
“I know what it takes to be able to teach at this high school,” Serna said.
Serna spoke about the challenges inherent with serving in the military.
“Not very many people can be in the military, the military is not for everybody. There’s gonna be days where you’re going to have good days and you’re going to have some bad days,” he said.
Serna said it takes motivation and dedication to finish basic training, which involves long days and missing key holidays.
“It takes a lot of heart and sacrifice, you will miss anniversaries, birthdays, Christmases, New Years, Thanksgiving, child being born — it’s a life that a soldier chooses,” Serna said.
He told the senior class that a person can do anything they want to.
“Whatever it is, whatever life you want to become, doctor, lawyer, you name it, contractor, the reason you can do that is because of the freedom that we have in this country,” he said.
After Serna’s remarks Willis and Reyes signed at a table in front of the stage.
Willis was first to sign on the dotted line to serve in the Army and was joined by his mother,
Reyes’ mother, Schurretta Reyes, posed for a photograph with her son after he signed on the dotted line.
“It’s, I can’t explain it, I'm very proud of my son at 17 making the decision to join the Navy, I'm so excited and proud, the whole family is proud of him,” she said.
Anniston High School Principal Phillip Posey closed the ceremony by recalling the time he was the principal at Cobb Elementary and presented both Reyes and Willis their 5th-grade diplomas.
“I’m so looking forward to presenting them with their diplomas on May 25th to embark on their new journey, their new life and soldiers in the U.S. armed forces,” Posey said.
After the ceremony Willis was all smiles and said he will be stationed at Fort Campbell and to train for an IT group.
Willis said he was thankful for the ceremony.
“It means a lot, I never thought I’d be getting this much support from my classmates, and it’s nice to see so many people clap for me after I was able to receive this,” Willis said.
Reyes said he will become a master of arms and officer in the U.S. Navy.
“This day means a lot, it has been a long time coming, I’m proud to be able to sign, it means a lot to me,” Reyes said.
Novvah Pippin, a senior who was attending the ceremony, recognized the significance of the two students signing for military service.
“This day means that people's lives are changing and even though it’s not my life it’s still a big deal,” Pippin said.
