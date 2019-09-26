Members of Anniston’s school board said Thursday that they want to know more about the high levels of lead found in one faucet at Anniston High School.
“Will there be, maybe, a schedule for retesting?” asked school board member Joan Frazier. “Now, not just retesting the one hot spot that we had, but should you do this maybe every two years?”
Board members met in a special called session Thursday to accept the resignation of chief financial officer Jimmie Thompson. Not on the meeting agenda, but very much on the minds of the board members, was the April water test conducted by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, which found lead levels 18 times the state’s tolerances in one faucet at in Anniston High School’s culinary arts lab.
The test was part of a statewide drive, inspired by the water crisis in Flint, Mich., to test the water in every public school in the state for lead. According to an August document produced by ADEM, 33 water fixtures in schools statewide were found to have high levels of lead. Anniston High was the only school in Calhoun County where a high lead level was found.
School officials say the water came from a brass faucet that was rarely used — and they say that fixture was replaced shortly after the test. Both state and local officials have said lead can leach from brass faucets when water is left standing in them for long periods.
The new fixture has been retested twice and found to be below the state’s limits for lead, according to ADEM documents.
“The area that had to be changed out was a faucet that had not been used in a long time,” said superintendent D. Ray Hill.
Board members, however, seemed unsettled by the fact that neither ADEM nor school system staff informed them about the test in April. A PDF of the testing report appeared on the school system’s website in recent weeks.
Hill, who was hired after the initial lead test was done, said he first became aware of the test result when it was posted to the school board’s website. Some members of the board said they hadn’t heard about the result until they read about it in the newspaper last week.
“I’d like to go on record that in the future I’d like to know about items like this prior to — you know,” said board member Mary Harrington.
Board members said they wanted to know what sort of retesting plan is in place to make sure water is safe in the future — and a way to do so at ADEM’s expense. The cash-strapped school system has operated on deficit spending in recent years.
“I wonder if there’s a way we can promote drinking water and make bottled water available to our children,” board member Trudy Munford said. She said bottled water would not only be cleaner but would also help teachers keep track of whether students are consuming enough water.
Hill said he’d look into both bottled water and retesting.
Bottled water may not be the best answer, said John Rumpler, a clean-water activist for the Colorado-based group Environment America. He said the FDA does require bottled water to be tested for lead, but not to the 1 part-per-billion standard pediatricians recommend for kids.
“We don’t think it’s a very good permanent solution,” he said. “You’d be contributing to the throwaway plastics problem.”
Rumpler said the best solution is to replace old brass fixtures with newer models or install filters on faucets — filters being the less expensive and quicker option.
The lead finding disturbed Shirley Carter, an Anniston resident who’s both an environmental activist and a regular at school board meetings.
“I have a problem with them not letting the parents know about it when they found it,” Carter said. She said she was concerned not only for current Anniston High students but people who’ve attended local schools in the past — before anyone thought to test the water.
“To me, this needs further investigations,” Carter said. She said the school system should test all its faucets.
School board members also asked if all the faucets in the school system were tested by ADEM. Hill said he wasn’t sure. The state’s form for lead testing includes space for only five samples per school; ADEM’s instructions for the lead testing program says the number of fixtures tested should be decided “on a case-by-case basis” at each school, with priority given to drinking fountains, kitchen sink faucets and nurse’s office sink faucets.
Board members also noted there was no testing at Coosa Valley Youth Services, a juvenile detention facility in Anniston which houses young defendants from multiple counties. Anniston schools supply teachers for the center’s residents, who are counted among the Anniston system’s student body.
Hill said the system would seek ADEM-funded lead testing for Coosa Valley.