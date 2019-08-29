When Tamm’ra Hardiman sat down to take the ACT earlier this year, the Anniston High senior had no idea she’d end up with her photo and name on the wall of the school, as prominent as a football trophy.
“I did not expect a 25, but here I am,” Hardiman told a crowd of hundreds of fellow students in Anniston High’s library Thursday morning.
School officials honored Hardiman and junior Bryan Wynn on Thursday in an assembly at the school, hanging their photos on the wall among pictures of other top ACT scorers from the school. Principal Charles Gregory started the wall last year. He hopes to make the photo-hanging ceremony a yearly event for the school, with all the hype attendant to a college signing day for athletes.
“We’ve been an athletic powerhouse, but we want to be an academic powerhouse,” Gregory said.
Hardiman and Wynn each scored 25 on the college entrance exam – the cutoff score to be recognized on the wall. It’s a solid score, enough for admission to most Alabama colleges. According to data compiled by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, the median incoming freshman at UAB has a 25 ACT score. At Auburn and the University of Alabama, the median is 27. At Jacksonville State, it’s 23.
The average Alabama student scores a 19 on the test, according to PARCA’s numbers. Anniston’s average is 16. Gregory said the school system is working hard to bring that number up.
In addition to a place on the ACT wall of honor, the school gives $100 to students who get 25 or higher on the test. Gregory said he plans to give $500 to the first student to make a 30 or higher.
Senior Tahj Jones was almost there, with a 29 score last year. His is one of the faces already on the wall. On Thursday, he was among the dozens of students clad in red blazers who ushered guests into the school for the wall ceremony.
“I’m going to take it again,” said Jones, who plans to go to UAB, become a doctor and set up his own orthopedic clinic.
“The school has online ACT prep that they provide us,” he said. “But you have to actually put in the work.”
Hardiman, the honoree from this year, said she scored a 17 and then a 19 on earlier tests. Studying hard, she picked up plenty of test-taking tricks.
“On the reading section, skip the paragraph and read the questions first, so you know what you’re looking for,” she said.
Wynn, this year’s other honoree, seemed sheepish about being the subject of a pep-rally-style event. He said he didn’t do a lot of special test prep.
“You just have to work hard and listen in class,” said Wynn. He said he’s considering college, possibly at Tuskegee University.
Gregory said that both Wynn and Hardiman are in AP and dual-enrollment classes. He said their scores show that the school is seeing success from those courses. He also cited other relatively recent changes at the school, such as the use of a “data room” where teachers can go over testing data and spot weaknesses that need to be addressed.
Still, Gregory acknowledged, the top ACT scorers are often well aware of their own test scores and what they need to work on. He said that’s part of what it takes to be ready for college.
“That’s what we want to see,” he said. “They’re taking responsibility of their own education.”