Anniston school board members say they’re willing to meet with the public to explain why they’re against proposals to take Ward 4 out of the city.
Still, they’re wary about how that meeting would be conducted — and who has the authority to convene it.
“We’re not opposed to it,” school board president Robert Houston said Wednesday. “We just don’t want a comedy hour to happen.”
Houston and other school board members met Wednesday at Anniston Middle School for a two-hour work session. The board discussed the school system’s strategic plan, efforts to expand career tech options and revisions to the school’s curriculum.
But looming over the meeting was the topic the city has debated for months: a proposal to redraw city limits to take Ward 4, the populous southeastern quadrant of the city, out of Anniston.
Proponents of the secession plan, citing poor academic scores in city schools, say the resale value on their homes would rise if they left the city. Opponents say a split would bankrupt the city, removing much of the tax base while leaving in place financial obligations such as the police and firefighters’ pension plan.
School board members have come out loudly against the proposal. The city council has also passed a resolution against the plan. Members of both boards have spoken in recent weeks of a desire to take their case against deannexation to the public.
But despite their unity on deannexation, city leaders seem sharply divided on who should call that meeting, when and where.
Eight people showed up for a public meeting on the Ward 4 issue in Golden Springs Tuesday. That meeting was organized by councilmen Ben Little and David Reddick, but other council members didn’t attend.
“I felt it wasn’t a proper forum for democratic and diplomatic discussion,” said Councilwoman Millie Harris who represents Ward 4.
Harris herself has been trying to organize a forum, tentatively set for December, that would include both the school board and the City Council. Harris said Wednesday that her forum would feature a panel discussion on the police pension plan. She said she would also make a point of inviting members of Forward 4 All, the group advocating for deannexation, to the meeting.
Little, at his Tuesday meeting, said he didn’t want to attend a meeting that included the pro-deannexation group.
“We’re here for one specific reason and for one reason only — to stop this from happening,” Little said at the Tuesday meeting.
Harris said she contacted school board officials weeks ago to propose dates for a joint public meeting. That appears to be the invitation that the school board discussed — and took no action on — when they met Wednesday.
“We’re in a precarious situation in terms of how to approach this,” said superintendent D. Ray Hill. He said the city had heard from a single council person about a Dec. 5 meeting — but hadn’t heard from the city manager or the mayor, who could represent the will of the full City Council.
Board members said they definitely won’t make a Dec. 5 meeting because of a conference set for the same day.
Joint meetings between the school board and the council have long been fraught with tension. The school board and the council are separate government bodies, elected at the ballot box, and neither board answers to the other. Past joint meetings have found school board members taking the city to task for not giving enough financial support to the school system while council members question the school board’s use of funds.
Harris said that despite the controversy over Ward 4, there’s no guarantee a meeting would draw a large crowd. She said she attended a well-publicized meeting years ago over the construction of an eastern bypass to U.S. 431 — the well-trafficked road now known as McClellan Veterans Parkway.
“We had about 10 people there in Golden Springs,” she said.