The Anniston City Council voted Tuesday to add $50,000 to its projected 2020 outlay to city schools to hire reading coaches, the latest tweak to the city’s proposed budget.
“If we can’t read, there’s very little success we can see in this world,” Councilwoman Millie Harris said.
The council has until Sept. 27 to pass the $40 million spending plan. Council members held a special session Tuesday at the City Meeting Center to discuss last-minute changes.
Mayor Jack Draper proposed pulling amounts of $5,000 or $10,000 from various budget items, including parks and employee leave funds, to piece together the $50,000 transfer to the school system.
Anniston’s school system is run by the city school board, but in recent years the city has transferred some of its funds to the schools. The size of that transfer is often a topic of controversy. The council earlier this month voted to move $80,000 from its proposed school outlay to cover other projects, a move that passed 3-1, with Councilman Ben Little voting no and Councilman David Reddick abstaining.
Draper’s move appears to have been a compromise in the school funding debate. Council members said they met with school board representatives before deciding to add the $50,000.
“It has been suggested to me that the school system has been very successful employing reading coaches in the past,” Draper said.
Alabama pioneered the use of reading coaches — in-school experts to address kids’ reading issues — in the Alabama Reading Initiative, a program that began in the 1990s and later was adopted by other states. State funding for that program has dwindled in recent years.
Draper’s amendment was the only change made in a brief called meeting on the budget Tuesday. Facing deadline pressure, the council has discussed changes in a series of special meetings, in hopes of getting possible amendments out of the way and holding a final vote.
Little said at the Tuesday meeting that he intended to make an amendment, but had yet to complete his proposal. He brought city officials a document with a list of proposed line-item changes and questions about items in the current budget proposals. Asked to explain some of the line items, Little said many of them were still tentative.
He did, say though, that he’s opposed to a plan to set aside $50,000 to hire a full-time public relations specialist for the city. Little would instead spend $25,000 on a part-time PR officer and another $25,000 on two part-time public works employees.
“I’d rather see the money go to getting some work done,” Little said. “It hurts me to see grass growing in the road.”
Little’s amendment will likely mean the council won’t bring the budget to a final vote at the next regular meeting on Sept. 3.
The Tuesday hearing lasted less than 30 minutes. Before the meeting Draper said he hoped to keep the meeting short because of lingering effects of a concussion he suffered in a minor car accident last week.
According to Anniston police Sgt. Michael Webb, Draper’s car struck another car at the intersection of Highland Avenue and 10th Street around 2 p.m. Aug. 21. The other driver, Webb said, had run a red light. Webb said the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital, and Draper said Tuesday that he too had gone to the hospital after the wreck.