Anniston City Schools calls on contractors as COVID strains appear

Anniston’s school board voted 5-0 Thursday to contract with the medical staffing company ATC Healthcare to provide school nurses if the school system needs them — and school officials say it’s likely they will.
There are only three nurses on staff in the school system now, Superintendent Ray Hill said. COVID-19 has not only increased the need for nurses, it’s made them harder to hold on to.
“We lost a nurse because she found out she was able to work as a traveling nurse, and COVID is a concern for some because they have underlying conditions,” Hill said.
The city’s school system operates a high school, a middle school, three elementary schools and a combined pre-K/kindergarten facility at the former Cobb Elementary. School board members say the system has never had enough school nurses.
“Technically speaking, we should have a nurse at each school,” said school board president Robert Houston. “I don’t recall a time, since I’ve been on the board, that we’ve ever had that.”
The ATC agreement would allow the school system to hire temporary nurses for around $70 per day, Hill said, if there’s a shortfall in nursing staff. Full-time staff take time to hire, Hill said, which leaves a potential gap if someone leaves.
School board members also voted 5-0 to hire the educational consulting firm Flexible Creativity to help the school with professional development — particularly when it comes to online learning.
School staff at the Thursday meeting said that when Anniston teachers were polled on their biggest professional development need, 72 percent said they needed more instruction on Schoology, the school system’s online teaching platform. In another poll, 30 percent of Anniston teachers said they didn’t have the resources to make the online curriculum work.
Anniston earlier this month adopted Fridays as online-only “e-days” in part to give teachers more time to meet the demands of teaching both online and in person.When schools switched to online-only learning in the spring, the system faced a struggle to provide its students with learning devices they could use from home.
“It is the fault of no one in this room that Schoology was rushed, because it was,” school board member Joan Frazier said. “Everyone was rushed.”
Under the agreement, Hill said, the school system would pay $2,700 to $3,000 for the first two to three days of instruction by Flexibly Creativity, with additional costs if more days of training are needed.
The board also voted to accept a bid by the food service company Osborne Brothers to provide meals if the school system gets approval for its “supper club” plan — a plan to provide some students with a meal at the end of the day in addition to free lunch and school breakfast.
Johanna Martin said that by accepting the bid, the school system would be able to buy food as part of a consortium that includes Birmingham schools that also offer end-of-day meals.
Hill said that if the federal government approves the meal plan, it will reimburse the school system for its cost.