About 30 percent of Anniston City Schools students are “engaged and ready to learn,” but 45 percent face “major challenges,” according to anecdotal reports that school board members discussed Wednesday.
The numbers, from principals and other school administrators, as well as obstacles between students and learning, came up during a presentation by interim Superintendent Marlon Jones, in which he outlined a new strategic plan to the city’s Board of Education.
The need for a plan was first recognized shortly after the current board’s election in 2016, but Wednesday’s presentation is the first apparent action taken. Jones broke down the student population into three categories, with students facing “minor challenges” in the mid-tier.
Board president Robert Houston asked how those tiers broke down; Jones said the top tier, of “engaged” students, was 30 percent. Members of the audience, made up of principals from each school, estimated 40 to 45 percent of students are in the bottom tier. Jones clarified after the meeting that the numbers are anecdotal, and that concrete data will be researched later.
Board members were impressed with Jones’ plan. Houston said it might create better outcomes than the anecdotal statistics seem to indicate.
“This is really powerful,” Houston said. “This encapsulates everything we’ve been trying to get moving towards.”
The strategic plan is a three-pronged approach to education, comprised of goals for instruction, management and “learning supports” — staff like nurses, counselors, lunchroom workers and others, Jones said. Each category overlaps with the others in a Venn diagram, and each has individual goals. Those include a shared school board curriculum, better internal communication and efficient use of financial resources.
Jones said he wants to use federal Title II funding to pay for professional development for teachers. The training will teach them to interpret data, he said, which will help them work in data rooms like the one at Anniston High School, which Jones said the board wants installed in each school by the end of the summer.
Houston reiterated his support for the new plan.
“We’ve never been stagnant, we’ve really been regressing. This will allow us to progress,” he said.
During the meeting, the school board also:
— Discussed an policy manual update, which has apparently stalled for three months. Jones said during the meeting that the board has yet to hear back from an attorney reviewing the material.
— Spoke with Ashley Alexander, director of the Child Nutrition Program, about large pieces of equipment kept in the wrong schools. Alexander said the system has been cited twice in audits for equipment like large ovens tagged as high school property appearing in the middle school kitchen. She said she was unsure how the equipment was moved, but that she would be making physical inspections in advance of another audit.
In other business, the board:
- Heard presentations from principals about school grades announced in January, a product of the Alabama Accountability Act, which records various criteria, including ACT and Scantron test scores. Grades were varied, as were their causes; most principals said their schools had low academic achievement but high academic growth. Anniston High School Principal Charles Gregory said the growth will eventually raise academic achievement scores.
— Announced a celebration for improved school system grades to be held March 19 at 5 p.m. in the Anniston High School auditorium. The gathering will be open to parents, students and staff, and each school will have a celebration for those who can’t make the main event.
— Listened to a plan to buy 11 new Chromebooks for Anniston Middle School to be in use within the first weeks of March.