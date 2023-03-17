 Skip to main content
Anniston BOE hears of mental health issues

The number of Anniston public school students referred for mental health service has more than doubled in the last three school years.

Speaking to the Board of Education this week about the rising number of students seeking that service, Sonja George, Anniston City Schools mental health coordinator, said that there is, however, a stigma attached to the concept of mental health care.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.