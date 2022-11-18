 Skip to main content
Anniston Board of Education hears of high school’s placement on ‘failing’ list

Along with 78 other schools in the state, Anniston High School has landed on the Alabama Department of Education's "failing" school list. This is the first "failing" school list the state has issued since 2019 due to the pandemic. 

The schools on the list scored in the bottom six percent of standardized test scores for reading, English and math, and as required by the Alabama Accountability Act, that condition puts the school in the “failing” category.