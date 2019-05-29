Anniston City Schools may have a new superintendent Saturday, but it won’t be Matthew Alexander.
Board of Education chairman Robert Houston said during a called meeting Wednesday morning that Alexander had decided to not sign his contract, instead staying with Barbour County schools, where he is the current superintendent.
The board appointed Alexander on April 23. Houston said after the meeting that the board only heard of Alexander’s decision last Thursday. He declined to discuss Alexander’s reason for not taking the job. Attempts to reach Alexander at his Barbour County office were unsuccessful Wednesday.
The superintendent job will instead go to D. Ray Hill, of Snellville, Ga. Hill was interviewed in April with five other candidates, including Alexander and Marlon Jones, who has served as interim superintendent since former superintendent Darren Douthitt announced his resignation in December. The board voted Wednesday morning to offer Hill the job, which Hill accepted soon after.
“I’m humbled at the opportunity to do this job,” Hill said in a later phone interview.
Hill said he believed he was the right fit for the job, noting an employment history that includes tackling an $8 million deficit as superintendent of Macon County schools in Georgia, bringing the school to a $1.6 million balance before leaving. His most recent employment is with BRP Associates, an education consulting company formed in 2014 in Georgia.
Hill said the job offer was a surprise, and that he and Houston still need to figure out the particulars of Hill’s start date.
“I told him I want to hit the ground running,” Hill said.
Houston said the contract will still be dated June 1, though some leeway might be made on Hill’s start date, given the circumstances. Houston said after Hill agreed to take the job that the board was “very pleased” he was still in the job market.
“We think he’s going to do an excellent job for our school system,” Houston said.
The salary range of $122,000 to $132,000 will stay the same, Houston said. He said he didn’t believe hiring Hill would greatly affect the school’s timeline for getting the new superintendent up to speed.
During the meeting, the board also:
— Heard an update from Jones about the creation of a universal curriculum for schools in the system. Jones said members of a team creating the curriculum have met several times in recent months and the project appears to be on track to finish in June.
— Spoke with Jimmie Thompson, chief financial officer, about audits of the last three fiscal year budgets. An apparent miscommunication left the board uncertain about the status of those audits and whether they had been approved by the state.
Thompson said the 2017-18 budget has been sent to the state, but did not confirm the state had accepted it. He said the 2018-19 budget had been sent to the state as well. He told board member Trudy Munford that he would have to follow up for more information.
Board member Joan Frazier said the 2017 budget “should be completely behind us,” with the 2018 budget “being audited right now,” and that the 2019 budget “should have already been approved and we should be working on carryover.”
She said the board should be made aware of the status of the budgets, and Houston agreed. Thompson agreed with Houston’s assertion that the 2017 budget “should be done.”
Thompson said he’d had “communication with several members of the board,” though Munford said that she “must not have been one of the ones in the communication circle.”
“Before we get into this whole public dialogue, we just need to communicate,” Thompson said.
He agreed to Munford’s request that the board receive notifications when budgets are accepted by the state in the future.