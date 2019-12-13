Allergy policies help local schools respond in emergencies

Susan Perry has a lot of people to look after in her job as the licensed nurse at Calhoun County Career Academy.
In addition to keeping track of the medical history of all the students who visit the academy for classes, the gifted student program and alternative school, she provides training for all staff in recognizing the signs of anaphylactic shock — a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.
“I go to every employee on campus and review that and make sure they know how to administer medication,” Perry said.
In cases of emergency, Calhoun County Schools this year began stocking EpiPens, instruments that use epinephrine to combat these reactions. The Jacksonville Board of Education approved a similar policy at a meeting Thursday, adopting state guidelines allowing schools to stock the medication and train employees to use it for “first-time emergencies,” or reactions to a previously undiscovered allergen. Students with recognized allergies already carry medication, or leave it with a school nurse, in case of a reaction.
Lesa Cotton, the health services director at the county school district, said the emergency stock has already been put to use, in an adult staff member who had a reaction.
“We were glad to have it,” Cotton said.
According to Laurie Combe, the president of the National Association of School Nurses, specific policies are key in treating first time emergencies.
“Twenty-five percent of first-time reactions happen at school. That’s definitely a significant number,” Combe said. “The best way for a school to be prepared for an emergency is to develop a standard of care that is the same across all campuses.”
Cotton said that training employees to recognize a reaction and administer medication allows for a quicker response.
“Seconds count. Airways can be compromised, and it can get worse,” Cotton said. Emergency services are always called in the event someone treats a reaction, Cotton said.
“When you educate the faculty and staff what to look for, what inaction can cause, you work to increase their knowledge and confidence in providing care,” Combe said. “They’re more likely to respond correctly with proper training.”
To deal with allergies that are already known, school officials work with parents or guardians to develop a “care plan” for students.
“Any student in our system that has aknown condition has a care plan,” Cotton said. “Anyone that has contact with that student has access to that care plan. Whether they have to avoid something, or can’t have milk or can’t have peanuts, steps are taken to make sure that never happens.”
“This frees up teachers to teach and administrators to run the school,” Combe said.