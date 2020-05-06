Alabama youth council wants environment prioritized

The young people of today will run the world of tomorrow, but some of them, at least, would like that world clean when they start.
Students enrolled at the Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile last year formed the Alabama Environmental Youth Council with plans to educate peers and school systems statewide about environmental issues. The group, which has just under 20 members, has opened membership applications for other young people across Alabama, with a deadline of June 10.
Sanjana Mapparaju, a 15-year-old sophomore at the School of Math and Science and an Oxford resident, was among the council’s founding members.
“In the next 30 years, people my age will be people in the workforce and people in government,” Mapparaju said Wednesday morning. “Although we can’t vote or have a direct effect on what’s going on in the world, we’re a huge portion of the population, which gives us a lot of power.”
New members will help choose the group’s project for the next school year. This year the council had decided to create an information campaign about recycling, encouraging students at schools throughout the state to create their own programs. Mapparaju said the effort included tips about making recycling more visible and simpler, like putting recycling bins near classroom trash cans, where the choice to participate would be a simple one.
Unfortunately, the outbreak of COVID-19 closed schools across the state and nation this spring, though council member Tyler Kirby, a 17-year-old homeschool student in Birmingham, said the group hasn’t been discouraged.
“Our goal was to go talk to students at schools and send out pamphlets, but of course, that didn’t really happen,” Kirby said. “We were already all spread out and remotely talking on Zoom before the pandemic. A lot of our goal is to raise awareness, and you can do that from anywhere.”
Those interested in applying can fill out an online form found by visiting the group’s page at instagram.com/aeycouncil and clicking the application link in the profile header. Members will take on roles within subcommittees that manage anything from public awareness work, education outreach, environmental legislation and natural conservation, with Zoom video meetings on a regular basis.
The group is student-run and independent, Mapparaju said, with plans to apply for nonprofit status.
“We’re trying to get that title so we can apply for grants later on,” she noted.
Young people taking on environmental interests is important for Alabama’s future, explained David West, coordinator of the Calhoun County Extension Office.
“It’s great any time you can have young folks get involved and take an interest and enact the changes that they’re interested in,” West said. “It’s good for them to learn the skills they’ll need later, when they’re in positions to make decisions, and it’s good for them to interact with the adults who are making decisions now.”
The county’s 4-H program has around 3,000 kids enrolled, West said Wednesday, students from every school system in the county from ages 9 to 18. Counted among lessons about wildlife and agriculture are also discussions about environmental conservation, recycling and water quality, he explained.
Many of the program’s day camps and summer projects, such as the fishing club and wildlife club in June, have been canceled due to the pandemic, though the state extension office has left some July events on the calendar.
Extension Office agent Crystal McPherson is one of three staff members who travel to local schools with the 4-H program, responsible for Oxford, Anniston and all but three Calhoun County schools, meeting about once per month at each school. Her focus is fourth-graders, she said, with some upper-level outliers at certain schools, and much of her lessons mesh with common curriculum elements. That includes water monitoring and recycling, and explaining how landfills work.
The goal is to help children understand their effect on the environment.
“You might be amazed at how many students don’t know where their trash goes, or they’ll purchase something recyclable,” McPherson said, but not sort it out of regular trash cans.
“We try to make sure everyone in our county has some aspect of environmental education,” she said.
Similarly, the youth council aims to make environmental awareness a bigger part of Alabama’s young people’s lives.
“We want to inform everybody about environmental issues, not necessarily with the whole world, but in Alabama itself,” said Mapparaju. "We want to extend our reach and make a difference.”