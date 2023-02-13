 Skip to main content
Alabama lawmakers offer range of proposals on school choice ahead of session

School choice will likely be a significant topic in the upcoming session of the Alabama Legislature, with proposals ranging from a massive expansion of what state tax dollars can fund to a more measured bolstering of the already available options.

“I’m an advocate for school choice, I’m also an advocate for accountability and doing things the right way,” State Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, said recently on Alabama Daily News’ podcast, In the Weeds.