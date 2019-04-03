An Anniston Middle School organization, Girls Embracing Math and Science, has been named a finalist in a contest that could result in the group winning a $3,000 grant.
The group’s goal is to foster an affinity for science-based career fields among young women across the nation. The Anniston group was selected in March as one of five finalists nationwide for a grant from Cable One. The winner will be decided by who has the most online votes. Voting, at www.cableone.net/contest, closes tonight at midnight.
“We try to make them confident in learning and try to teach them about the STEM areas they can go into when they get older,” said Wanda Elston, a teacher at the school and sponsor of the group.
The group was established at Anniston in 2012, according to Elston, when it was brought to Cobb and Constantine elementary schools. She said the group helps young women build confidence and exposes them to more than they might otherwise experience.
“We carried the girls to Selma for Bloody Sunday and stayed the whole weekend,” she said, referring to last month’s observance of the anniversary of the landmark 1965 civil rights event. “They were able to talk to other girls from different places.”
Winning this grant could go a long way toward helping expose these young women to more valuable life experiences, according to Elston. If her organization wins a grant, Elston said, the money would be used to pay for more field trips.
“We do these projects because Cable One is really a part of the communities we serve,” said Patricia Niemann, director of corporate communications for the company. “It’s important for us to give back.”
The cable company typically holds such contests twice a year, she said. Any technology organization in a K-12 school within Cable One’s 21-state service area was eligible to enter, according to Niemann, and more than 30 did.
Entrants simply had to send in a photo of their organization or a project the group has worked on and write a short letter explaining what the group does and how they’d use the grant money.
“We know not every school has the funds to fund these special projects, so we want to do our part,” Niemann said.
The company started the contest with the intent to award one grant, according to Niemann. On Wednesday she said the company decided to award a $3,000 grant to each of the top three schools in terms of online votes. The Anniston group was in third on Wednesday afternoon with about 2,400 votes, more than 1,800 votes ahead of fourth place.
“We’re a tech company and we know how important it is for students to have access and exposure to technology,” she said.
Elston echoed Niemann’s words, and said she’ll continue to encourage young women to enter scientific fields with or without the grant money.
“We just want to expose them to the knowledge of the state of Alabama and prepare them for opportunities in the future in the science and technology fields,” she said.