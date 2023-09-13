ACT scores required now for evaluation, data

In previous years in Alabama, the ACT scores that are sometimes required for entering college were not required of high school students. Now they are.
All 11th graders throughout public school systems are required to take the ACT to not only determine college readiness, but also provide data to school systems. For ninth-graders and below, the ACT scores will determine College and Career Readiness, which is required for those students to graduate.
One local educator, Tony Dowdy, a deputy superintendent over the Calhoun County School System’s high schools, said the system currently uses the data from the test to help determine the curriculum needs of the students.
The test scores reveal the percentage of students in each school that are proficient in each of the three categories. For instance, a 50 percent score shows that 50 percent of the students in a particular school have an adequate or higher than adequate knowledge of the English language arts (ELA), math or science.
In ELA, the scores for the range from 20.9 percent proficient to 54.4. In math, the scores range from 4.3 percent to 48.6 and in science the scores range from 16 percent to 48.5. Out of Calhoun County’s 11 schools, 11th graders in the top five scored as follows in ELA: Piedmont (54.4), White Plains (50.9), Alexandria (50.9), Weaver (45.8), Oxford (36.5).
In math, the top five schools are Piedmont (48.5), Pleasant Valley (40.0), White Plains (35.8), Alexandria (31.6) and Weaver (30.6).
In science, the top five schools are Ohatchee (51.9), Alexandria (50.0), Pleasant Valley (49.2), Piedmont (48.5) and White Plains (45.9).
Michael Sibling, an employee with the Alabama Department of Education issued the following statement about the ACT scores.
“The ACT with Writing is essentially our College and Career Readiness indicator. It tells us the essential skills and knowledge students need to become ready for college and/or career. This serves as a link between what students have learned and what they are ready to learn next.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.