ACT scores required now for evaluation, data

In previous years in Alabama, the ACT scores that are sometimes required for entering college were not required of high school students. Now they are.

All 11th graders throughout public school systems are required to take the ACT to not only determine college readiness, but also provide data to school systems. For ninth-graders and below, the ACT scores will determine College and Career Readiness, which is required for those students to graduate.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 