When Matthew Alexander took the helm at Barbour County Schools, school board president Shirley Johnson says, the school system was running on a deficit and one of the schools didn’t have a working sewage system.
Two years later, she said, the sewage problem is solved, the school system is solvent and the county has cut costs by trimming higher-level administrative positions.
“I wish we could convince him to stay,” Johnson said.
That’s not the plan right now. Alexander is set become superintendent of Anniston City Schools on June 1, hired to replace Darren Douthitt, who resigned last year.
Alexander has been an administrator in some of the state’s biggest school systems, including Birmingham and Montgomery city schools. But his current job in Barbour County — a county of about 25,000 people with a single high school in its county system — might well provide the best look at how he’d run Anniston.
Like Barbour County in 2017, Anniston doesn’t have the one-month reserve of cash required by the state. Though Anniston currently gets a C on the state’s letter-grade scheme for school systems, the system in the past has struggled to stay off the state’s academic warning lists. Barbour County has a D grade in the current system. Both school systems draw their funding from communities with shrinking populations.
“We’re ninety percent black. These are poor black children we have here,” said Johnson. (She’s African-American and so is Alexander.)
In his job interview with the Anniston school board last month, Alexander cited his cost-cutting credentials from Barbour County, saying he’d taken the system out of the red and built up a reserve of about $800,000. He talked about a need for reform of school discipline to get students out of a “school-to-prison pipeline.” He said he wanted to make parent involvement “as mandatory as we can” and spoke of setting up a “parent academy” to make that happen.
No administrative hires
Johnson said Alexander’s cost-cutting ability is proven. Under his leadership, he said the system moved the county’s elementary school, Barbour Primary, to the county’s central office building, eliminating the need for an entire school building. She said he trimmed the staff, mostly by declining to fill higher-level administrative positions after staffers retire.
The most recent state audit of the Barbour County system shows schools operating about $2 million in the red in the fiscal year that ended in September 2017. Alexander came on board in June 2017, well into the fiscal year. The audit also found that the school system improperly approved $70,000 for a heat pump and $75,000 for paving, both at Barbour County High, as well as citing issues with staff depositing money in a timely fashion. Alexander, in a 2018 response to the audit, wrote that staff would be retrained on state policy.
Spending seems to still be a prickly topic in the school system. In a heated March school board meeting, board member Jimmy Fryer tried to go over several spending items with Alexander check-by-check, according to the Eufaula Tribune. Johnson ultimately shut Fryer down, claiming Fryer had exceeded his time and adjourning the meeting.
Attempts to reach Fryer last week weren’t successful.
Alexander has made attempts to reform discipline in the school system, but those may only now be coming to fruition. The school system put a moratorium on corporal punishment in August 2017, shortly after Alexander was hired, according to the Dothan Eagle. A new discipline policy is in the works but hasn’t been approved yet, according to Alexander.
“We’re actually going to bring a new policy before the school board soon,” Alexander said.
Math by distance
Alexander faced criticism from parents in a December school board meeting for the school system’s lack of math teachers. Two resignations last year left the system without math teachers for seventh through 12th grades. The system resorted to using ACCESS, the state’s distance learning system, to fill the gap.
"When my seventh- and eighth-grade children have been without a math teacher since the first day of school, there is a problem,” parent Amy Glenn said at December meeting, according to WTVY. Attempts to reach Glenn last week were unsuccessful.
Alexander said there is a problem, but it’s one all school systems face.
“There’s a shortage of math teachers everywhere,” he said. His plan, he said, was to offer financial incentives, ideally funded by federal grants, to attract a new teacher.
Alexander was named in a federal lawsuit earlier this year, brought by Stacy Turvin, a former Barbour County administrator who claims the majority-black school board chose Alexander over her for the superintendent slot because she is white. Turvin alleges Johnson, the school board president, told another school board member “no white person” would run the school system.
Her claims against Alexander are less specific. Turvin’s court filing says Alexander “ignored” her as superintendent and “responded inappropriately with hostility” to her.
In his own court filing, Alexander denies those claims. On Friday, he said he couldn’t talk about ongoing legal matters. Attempts to reach lawyers for Turvin and Alexander were unsuccessful Friday.
Johnson said the turbulent nature of politics in the Barbour County system is likely one reason Alexander wants to move on.
“I’d leave, too,” she said.
Alexander said he had no desire to talk about politics within the school system. He said he always tries to encourage a conversation about students and what’s good for them.
“I’m cautious of doing anything that damages the brand of the school system,” he said.