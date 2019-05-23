It was a graduation over 60 years in the making for Robert Hayes. A veteran of the Vietnam and Korean wars, Hayes left Oxford High before finishing his senior year in 1952 there to enlist in the Navy.
“Never graduating from Oxford High was his biggest regret,” said Oxford High Principal Heath Harmon as he presented Hayes with his diploma Thursday night.
Hayes was among hundreds who turned their tassels Thursday, graduation day for most schools in Calhoun County.
“We have faced financial obstacles, we have faced heartbreak and some of us have even faced depression,” said Anniston High valedictorian Asia Cowden in her graduation speech at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium. “But we are warriors.”
Students across the county reflected on lessons learned during their years in school as they prepared to move on to college, the workforce or even the military.
“Not all of here tonight were blessed with the same opportunities and privileges,” said Oxford High School valedictorian Andrew Edwards in his graduation speech at Lamar Field in Oxford. “But there are plenty of opportunities throughout history that prove that that doesn’t matter. What does matter is the lessons we learn and the knowledge we gain along the way so that we can move past our mistakes and learn from them.”
Edwards plans to attend Auburn University and pursue a degree in architecture.
Savannah White, valedictorian of White Plains High School, said in her speech at Pete Mathews coliseum that athletic records and grades aren’t what students should take away from their high school experience.
“It’s not about being an athlete or the smartest person in the school,” White said. “It’s about leaving people a little more happy than you found them.”
Jamari Bradford will enroll at Gadsden Community College for two years on a scholarship. He plans on transferring to JSU or Alabama A&M for his final two years of college.
His favorite part of high school was his senior year because of the tight bond he had with his peers.
“Getting together and being more classmates than in the years before,” Bradford said. “I felt we finally became one.”
Stephanie Baca is the mom of triplets. Her children Dalton, Taylor and Donavan graduated from Weaver on Thursday in a ceremony at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Even though sending three children into the real world is bittersweet, Baca said she’s not nervous.
“They’ve been working and they’ve got good heads on their shoulders,” she said. “They’re ready.”
Even though the children were born together, they aren’t moving on together.
Dalton is heading to Gadsden State, Taylor to JSU and Donavan isn’t sure yet, though he said he’s most likely going into the military.
Graduating Weaver senior Brandon Heath has been accepted to JSU, Tuskegee and Alabama State University. He’s not sure which school he’s attending but his career goal is to be a pediatric nurse.
Asked about his favorite high school memory Heath said: “It may sound crazy but the stress because I knew it was going to end at some point.”
Pleasant Valley High School salutatorian Cailynn Steele said that while high school was a lot of hard work, dedication, long nights and few tears, she knew it was preparing her for the future.
“Tenacity is the true measure of success,” she said in her graduation speech at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
From reporting by Serena Bailey, Tori Bedsole, Michaela Hancock, Eric Peterson and Elizabeth Pritchett.