 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

$62M statewide health care high school proposed for Demopolis

MONTGOMERY — In an effort to address the growing shortage of health care workers in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced during her state of the state address this month a proposal to create a statewide health care-focused public high school in the west Alabama town of Demopolis.

The residential school would accept 9-12th grade students, offer a varied curriculum of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and health care-based courses, and operate in partnership with Whitfield Regional Hospital, to which it would be constructed adjacent to.