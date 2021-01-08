Editor James Bennett's column: Planet Fitness whips couch potatoes of all sizes into shape

My family physician wondered why I stopped going to the gym.
Like the whole civilized world, I told him I was afraid of the coronavirus. With everyone in close proximity and sweating, I figured it was the safe thing to do.
Wrong, my doctor explained.
At age 59, limited physical activity has a better chance of causing my demise through heart problems than the coronavirus, he went on.
Get back on the treadmill, if you can social distance and wear a mask, he advised me. If you stay sedentary, you’re going to start feeling aches and pains usually reserved for folks 10 years older.
His frankness was an inspiring remedy for my sore eyes.
I looked in the mirror and saw faded glory. My sweetheart saw me on the bathroom scale, sucking in my belly, and said, “That’s not going to help.” I told her, “Sure it does. It’s the only way I can see the numbers.”
I’m only exaggerating slightly, but what could I do? Buy a Peloton and stay at home to exercise? Peloton’s price tag would have cost an arm and a leg, and I need those to do jumping jacks and push-ups.
I immediately tried to cut down on junk food and soft drinks. I gave the last drops of my two-liter Pepsi to our assistant sports editor, who’s about half my age.
Around Christmas, I noticed the Planet Fitness was close to completion in Oxford. It was planning to open Dec. 29, just in time for New Year’s. I used to be a Planet Fitness member, so I was excited and knew my destiny.
Memberships were only $1, with payments of $22 a month going forward. I have been hitting the treadmill and circuit regularly ever since.
I am determined to get back into better shape, thanks to my doctor’s wake-up call. I want my daughter, son and sweetheart to know my hobbies go beyond binge-watching TV shows and watching repeats of “Sports Center.”
It also has given me an opportunity to get a close-up view of the new Planet Fitness, one of the most popular places to work out nationwide. There are locations all over the South and East Coast. I remember seeing them in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington when I was out West.
The upgraded Black Card membership was a good idea because after working out, I can use the immaculate spa facilities. They have massage chairs, beds and tanning facilities that look like heaven on earth.
This week in Oxford, the gym has been jam-packed with people who undoubtedly made New Year’s resolutions to prioritize fitness. It’s great to see them back in the game with me instead of hitting the leftover bottles of bubbly.
In case you’re thinking about joining, here’s a few of my impressions so far, including 5 good things and 5 bad things (for balance).
The good
-- 1. The building looks beautiful, like a club you would see in southern California. It’s inspiring to have an awe-inspiring place to visit. Grungy gyms are for bodybuilders and boxers. The machines at Planet Fitness offer results if I work hard enough. The ones at my office only sell chips, cookies, candy and Coke products.
-- 2. The new equipment alleviates concerns about the coronavirus. Club members wipe down treadmills and weight machines after use without fail. It’s so clean, it looks like a museum. Everything is on sparkling display, challenging newcomers on what to do first. If cleanliness is next to godliness, this place must be a shrine.
-- 3. Exercise not only improves cardiovascular health. It provides quick energy and promotes cognitive health. During my pandemic malaise and comfort eating, I think my memory took a hit. I remember asking the doctor about my memory, too. He wondered how long I had the problem. I responded, “What problem?” I don’t remember what he said after that.
-- 4. There’s a water massage bed in the spa. It’s called hydromassage. OMG. When it’s available, it’s worth the price of a membership itself. As you can tell, it rubs me the right way.
-- 5. At the back of the club, a sign welcomes exercisers to a 30-minute workout. I know there’s debate out there about circuit workouts, but this setup at Planet Fitness works every body part in a less-intensive, stop-and-go format. I don’t even mind others making eye contact when I’m on the circuit.
The bad
-- 1. My $22 allows me to bring a guest, anywhere, any time. Unfortunately, I did not read the fine print. Guests cannot use the spa facilities. If you’re thinking you’ll buy one membership and bring your sweetheart occasionally on a date night, it’s not going to work. If it’s a first date, you might not get a second when she can’t get a massage or use the tanning booths.
-- 2. Trainers at Planet Fitness are good, but they don’t go around and ask members if they’d like assistance or coaching. I know, Planet Fitness is supposed to be a “no judgment zone.” But I wish the trainers would observe and offer some tips outside their regularly scheduled classes. For example, I’m not really sure how to use the bench press. It would take a weight off my chest to find out more from an expert.
-- 3. The spa is really popular, meaning wait times. I’ve only been able to use the spa once immediately upon asking. Anything worth having is worth waiting for, I guess. I just don’t like waiting until the next visit.
-- 4. I’m not the best dresser in the world. I wear the same sweat pants and shirt most of the time when I work out, and it stinks. But do club members have to be color coordinated from cell phones to shoes before coming inside? They make me feel inferior before opening the front door. I wonder if Sam’s Club sells cheap workout fashions …
-- 5. When I was younger, I never gained weight. Maybe it was all of the softball, basketball and tennis I used to play. Or maybe it was because I wasn’t in front of the TV all afternoon, watching Game Show Network and eating Hostess cupcakes. Nevertheless, I’m frustrated I can’t lose five pounds in one 30-minute workout.
Why can’t Planet Fitness guarantee no injuries, no pain, no long hours and free drinks at the nearby Smoothie King?
I don’t think my doctor would object to an occasional reward.