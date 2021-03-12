Editor James Bennett's column: New plant leader in Lincoln has been with Honda for 33 years, but still marvels at 'amazing' production process

Bob Schwyn was part of the team that opened Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in 2001.
The 54-year-old Oxford resident has seen the automaker build its operation into a regional powerhouse, producing popular products such as the Honda Passport, Pilot, Odyssey and Ridgeline. The plant has the capacity to make 340,000 vehicles and V-6 engines per year.
As vice president and production lead, his decisions and management have a major effect on the lives of more than 4,100 workers from Calhoun, 3,600 from Talladega and 2,000 from St. Clair counties who work for Honda or one of its suppliers. He’s part of a team working on streamlining Honda’s manufacturing and product development operations in North America by April 1.
Together, Calhoun, Talladega and St. Clair residents make up 69 percent of the 4,500-member labor force inside the Lincoln plant. They combined to earn nearly $600 million in 2018, a profound impact on the region.
The plant contributes more than $12 billion to Alabama’s economy annually and employs more than 45,000 statewide in concert with suppliers.
In a five-questions interview with us this week, Schwyn, who replaced the retired Mike Oakridge as senior vice president on Jan. 1, reflected on his three decades with Honda (he started in 1988). He also commented on the redesign of the Ridgeline (it was criticized in the South for not looking tough enough) and looked ahead to Japanese automaker’s future challenges (electric vehicles are on the horizon).
Question: You’ve been with Honda for more than 30 years now, more than 20 in Alabama. You’ve literally seen the company grow from the ground up in Lincoln. What has been the most significant change you’ve seen in that time? What has surprised you the most?
Answer: When I joined Honda in 1988 as an engineer straight out of college, we only had one computer in the whole office that everyone shared. Most of our work was done on paper.
Fast forward to today, and the way our work style has changed through technological innovation is amazing. New software tools that allow us to communicate virtually “face to face” in real time with our global operations are essential to our business. It has proven especially beneficial during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Other than a technology upgrade in how we do business, the vehicles we build have also become smarter and more tech-savvy. Over the past 20 years, HMA has become Honda’s primary light truck production source and the V-6 engine that we first started building has become more complex with the introduction of direct fuel injection — a technology that was in its infancy when we first started. In fact, almost all of our vehicles now have advanced technology as standard equipment — features such as side curtain airbags, back-up cameras and connected car technologies.
Just as we’ve seen great advances in the technology being offered in the products we build, we have seen a similar rise in the production complexity required to build our vehicles and engines.
The tools, equipment and machinery in our facility have advanced greatly since those first days of production. As a result, manufacturing jobs are becoming more technical and we are always looking for good people to fill those roles.
Q: How would you describe what you do on a day-to-day basis, and what is your favorite part of the job?
A: From start to finish, building automobiles is an amazing process that requires thousands of parts, pieces of equipment and people working together to produce over 1,400 new vehicles every day. That is what attracted me to this job in the first place and the thrill still remains 33 years later.
We have always been part of regional network of production facilities in North America. Recently, this was formalized within the newly formed Honda Development and Manufacturing of America (HDMA), which is responsible for all manufacturing and development activities for Honda in the United States.
My role is to lead our daily operations in Alabama to ensure we manufacture the Honda Odyssey minivan, Honda Ridgeline truck, and the Honda Passport and Pilot SUVs, as well as the V-6 engines that power them and meet the needs of our customers.
With more than 4,500 associates on our campus in Lincoln, I have the privilege and responsibility to position associates so that we have a strong team who comes to work each day with a clear focus on their role in providing vehicles to our customers. It is my job to motivate the team, and to encourage new ideas and a challenging spirit, while leading a sound communication flow that drives strong teamwork and commitment to achieve our goals.
In addition to getting to know and work with so many great fellow associates over the years here, the best part of my job is that just 50 feet from my desk, I have the opportunity to see shiny new Honda vehicles rolling off our production line every day.
Q: More than 4,500 people work at Honda, as you said, about 60 percent of them from Calhoun, Talladega and St. Clair counties. How would you describe the talent you’ve been able to find in the region and what challenges lie ahead in filling openings at Honda? Will improvements in Alabama’s education system play a large role?
A: On April 24, 2000, the day before our groundbreaking for our Honda plant in Lincoln, we hosted a community supper at the Talladega Speedway, and we invited all the residents of Lincoln. We shook the hands of each person as they arrived, and the first thing I learned about Alabama was that an Alabama handshake is a real handshake. We also served Dreamland barbecue, socialized and just really got to know our new neighbors. I remember all the smiling, eager and welcoming faces, grateful that Honda had decided to build a plant in their community. That day sticks with me as Honda’s official start in Alabama and the start of our partnership with this community.
There is a lot of talent here and a strong sense of our core values that match what we need in our team at Honda. However, today, we have to compete for technical talent with the other automakers, automotive suppliers, new tech start-ups, and other industries that have discovered Alabama and are establishing operations here.
Honda is fortunate to have a strong partnership with local community and technical schools, as well as state colleges, to draw students with the required skills into the manufacturing industry. We want to make sure this local talent understands the opportunities that exist with Honda and want to pursue a career with Honda.
We also continue to partner with local and state leadership, the Alabama Workforce Council and Alabama Industrial Development Training on unlocking and developing those manufacturing skills and initiatives because that is fundamental to our success as a company, as well as our success as a state.
Q: The plant produces the Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport and several V-6 engines, all of them gas powered. Electric-powered vehicles seem to be the rage among automakers worldwide. Honda’s CEO Takahiro Hachigo has said the company would like two-thirds of global auto sales to come from electrified vehicles of some sort by 2030. That’s less than 10 years away. Do you see electric vehicle production on the horizon here in Alabama?
A: Electrification certainly has a big role in the future of our industry, and how to incorporate it into an existing product portfolio is a challenge facing all automakers right now. Honda has several electrified vehicles including the CR-V Hybrid, the Accord Hybrid and the Insight that we produce here in the U.S. These vehicles represent a pathway to the future of electrified vehicles for Honda. In fact, despite the pandemic, Honda set a new sales record for electrified vehicle in 2020 for a 3rd straight year.
Honda’s CEO has said that Honda intends to make electrified vehicles represent two thirds of our global auto sales by 2030. More about that strategy is expected to be shared later this year, but it includes continuing to expand application of our 2-motor hybrid-electric system to more core models and the introduction of two BEV (battery electric vehicle) models in 2024 being co-developed with General Motors. The application of our two-motor system to core models will help us more quickly reduce CO2 emissions and create a foundation for all-electric vehicles.
As Honda’s largest light truck source, our Alabama-built vehicles aren’t what many think of when talking about electrification, but that is the challenge, right? We are always thinking of how to innovate our production lines so that we can accommodate production of the vehicles of the future.
Q: The Ridgeline underwent a significant makeover last year, and the new trucks have made it to the market to positive reviews. How much pride does the plant — employees, managers and the community — take in knowing they’ve been part of a successful relaunch?
A:Without a doubt, the refreshed Ridgeline is a beautiful truck that has pleased a lot of Honda customers who already love this vehicle, and has attracted a lot of new customers as well. Sales took a nice jump in February, when the new model came to market. In our almost 20 years since the start of mass production, we have built six different vehicles here in Alabama. This includes the four we build today, as well as the Honda Accord sedan and the Acura MDX luxury SUV. We have undertaken multiple model refreshes over the years that have required a great deal of skill and training to bring them to market.
To say that our associates and our leadership team are proud of each one of these new models and the teamwork involved is simply not enough. Each time that first, fully finished vehicle rolls off the assembly line, we celebrate it because we know the number of people who have dedicated so much time and effort in turning these great ideas into real products for our customers. It is an accomplishment that is hard to put into words, and a feeling I will always cherish.