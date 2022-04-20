Editor James Bennett's column: Compared to mud in Bristol, Talladega must look like paradise

NASCAR has been doing more tinkering under the hood than a crew chief to regain its audience.
Just after Dale Earnhardt’s accidental death at the 2001 Daytona 500, the sports zoomed off the charts in popularity.
TV ratings were high. Crowds were bursting at the seams to watch the action live.
Talladega Superspeedway, site of this week’s NASCAR action, was added to nearly every racing fan’s bucket list. It ascended into the stratosphere among the most popular destinations in sports, right up there with Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.
As passions faded, the ratings and crowds dwindled. NASCAR has about half of the audience it had 20 years ago. Back then, popular successors to Earnhardt — Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. come to mind — were drawing cards and reasons to tune in.
Ratings have been so low, TV partners Fox and NBC revived the United States Football League this spring for content. Sports fans will watch just about anything if it feels new, even the minor-league USFL.
In response, NASCAR has tried dramatically to change the narrative.
The points system keeps changing, though the average fan has no idea how it works. There needs to be a simple chase for the championship based on performance throughout the season.
All races have been divided into stages to keep viewers interested from start to finish. No one knows the purpose. It has not inspired a single fan to stay in his seat instead of grabbing another beer.
NASCAR has tried to diversify, banning the Confederate flag and drawing the interest of minority owners Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather.
When Bubba Wallace won October’s rain-shortened race in Talladega, it was a watershed moment. He became the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race in the modern era.
There’s nothing wrong with trying new things. Just tune the engine as much as necessary to smooth out the ride.
NASCAR was under heavy scrutiny Sunday for its race in Bristol, Tenn. The race was scheduled for Easter, a taboo in the sport through the years along with Mother’s Day, and was run on a dirt-track surface.
The last Easter race was in 1989. This one was plagued by rain and the muddy, slippery surface on the Bristol short track.
The drivers kept telling Fox’s pit reporters how much fun they were having between race delays, but it was evident they would rather be anywhere else. They wanted to put on a happy face for the TV audience.
The decision to run Cup Series races on a dirt track was inspired at the time. Dirt tracks appeal to hard-core fans, and it offers something different than the humdrum look of nearly all NASCAR tracks.
As it turned out, NASCAR legend Richard Petty was right. Dirt-track racing makes the drivers look unprofessional.
“There’s some politics involved and I don’t want to annihilate NASCAR on this,” Petty said. “I guess I’m looking at it from an old-time deal because we spent years and years and years trying to become a professional sport. Years and years to get away from that stigma. But dirt-track racing is not professional, so we’re going backward. It would be like taking a professional football team and going back to play at a high school field.”
If NASCAR wants to have a dirt-track race on the schedule, go to an actual, year-round dirt track and run with modified cars. NASCAR would lose thousands of ticket sales at a smaller track, but TV ratings would spike among fans who want to see something different.
The best thing about this week’s races in Talladega? They will not be on dirt, and Earnhardt Jr. will be back in the Fox broadcast booth.
Earnhardt Jr. is one of the all-time greats at superspeedway racing, having won six times at Talladega.
“Dale joining us in the booth says so much about his love of the sport of NASCAR, and there is absolutely no one more equipped to call a race at Talladega,” Fox Sports’ Brad Zager said of the 15-time winner of NASCAR’s most-popular driver award.
Talladega has needed tweaks through the years to protect drivers. They would go way too fast (in excess of 210 mph) if you let them.
“Calling a race from Talladega is an incredibly fun experience,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “You absolutely have to be on your toes at all times … it doesn’t take much for all hell to break loose.”
There’s no better place to be when it does. Speed and courage will determine the winner at Talladega, not slipping and sliding.
Gentlemen, start your engines. Go fast. And don’t change a thing.