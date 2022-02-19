Economic development director Don Hopper has been selling Calhoun County as a destination for 20 years

Don Hopper has spent the last two decades selling Calhoun County to industries near and far and he says business has been good.
Hopper just celebrated 20 years as the executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council and now oversees at least six industrial parks along with other EDC-owned sites “from Piedmont to Oxford.”
“The Greenbrier Industrial Park in Anniston is pretty much full and we have one lot left at the Hillyer Robinson Industrial Park,” Hopper said.
Hopper said the EDC is in the process of building three spec buildings at its McClellan site and already has a 60,000-square-foot building at the Oxford South Industrial Park.
“We continue to see a lot of requests for information from prospects that come through the state of Alabama,” Hopper said. “We’ve got some good prospects we continue to work with and have worked with for months. Fortunately, that interest is still there. In this game, you’re not going to get up to home plate and hit a home run every time. But if you continue to make base hits, you have a chance.”
He explained a company might be looking at several different sites at the same time, making it a very competitive proposition to get them to land here.
“You want to make sure you are one of the several,” Hopper said. “Then when they narrow that down to three, you want to make sure you are one of the three. We are continuing to do that with several projects we are still in discussions with and still making those base hits.”
There was a time an industry first asked about the quality of life or the local education system. While those are still concerns, it is the available workforce that has begun topping the list.
“Workforce is one of the first questions. ‘Where are we going to get employees?’.” Hopper said.
He noted the success of the recent Anniston Job Fair along with three recent industrially focused job fairs that have drawn attention-getting numbers.
“One of the job recruiters I talked to in Anniston said to me they have been to similar job fairs in places such as Nashville and Atlanta and had 15 or 20 show up,” Hopper said. “We had 500 come through here. One of the companies that was here got more than 100 applications. There’s not many places you can go and get 100 applications in one day.”
He said a company that might want to move from another state and needs a facility in the South will look at those job fair numbers.
“We have a good workforce,” Hopper said. “We’ve always sold that. We have artisans in Calhoun County. We still have people who work with their hands. We have good workers — people who get up and go to work every day.”
Hopper said the county has an abundance of career technical opportunities which can lead a high school senior directly into a high-paying career after graduation.
“Part of the problem is getting the people to understand you don’t have to go to a four-year college to earn a family-supporting wage,” he said.
Hopper said the main challenge is the county has the stigma of the contamination issues.
“They don’t know those are gone,” he said. “I think part of it is that companies are looking for something specific. We do need to find ways to get the younger brains to stay here. If we can find ways to improve our quality of life for the young we need here, we need to continue to do that.”
Hopper said once people “get on the ground here,” they see what the county has to offer.
Calhoun County has the ability to make a good offer, especially when it comes to the often-misunderstood process of incentives.
“If a company locates in Georgia, we get nothing,” Hopper said. “Right now, all of our incentives are based on performance. We rarely do a lot of upfront things. We might discount the price of land. The state has many kinds of tax credits.”
He said when tax abatements are offered, the company is required to pay the school portion and those are typically for a period of 10 years.
“When you think of all of those incentives, it’s a big number,” Hopper said. “However, had they located in South Carolina, we didn’t get anything. What we are missing when that happens is people who would have been employed, they don’t have the buying power that helps our local businesses and economy and doesn’t encourage other businesses to either start-up or locate here. Without those good jobs, we don’t have the Oxford Exchange. You don’t have a Dillard’s. You don’t have Aldi. You don’t have the retail. A successful industry brings an awful lot of benefits to the community.”
Hopper said industries spend millions locally.
“If you look at Kronospan, just the taxes they pay in school taxes is a fortune,” he said. “Not only that, they buy millions of dollars of timber every year to make their wood panels. Plus, you have the 420-plus people they employ at $20 an hour. The taxes we abated for them in 2008 are being paid now.”
There is also the challenge of keeping the present industries which are already here.
“We don’t want to lose what we have,” Hopper said. “It is much harder to replace a company that may have 100 jobs than it is to keep them.”
He said Auto Custom Carpets owned some places in Georgia, and could have moved as they were seeking more space.
“We had an opportunity to help them on another building and they are now expanding, having grown by more than 100 jobs,” Hopper said. “Eighty percent of the new jobs come from existing industries and they are the ones who already know you. The best compliment they can give you is they are growing here. We never want to take them for granted.”
Hopper credits much of the EDC’s success to a board that is willing to trust him and sometimes take a chance.
“The board of directors give me a lot of support,” he said. “I go out on a lot of limbs when I talk to prospects and they never have once chopped that limb off behind me and they’re not going to. I’m fortunate they tell prospects whatever I tell them, they can take to the bank. They know what we’re doing.”
Hopper said he also has great relationships with the area mayors when it comes to what he needs to do in drawing industries to the area.
“What a great place to live,” he said. “If I want to go see a Braves game, I can but not have to deal with that traffic every day. You can do all your shopping here. All the medical facilities and doctors are right here. It’s a truly great place to live and raise a family.”
“It’s hard for me to see the negatives about Calhoun County, because I think it’s such a great place,” Hopper said. “I do take it personally when somebody decides not to locate here.”